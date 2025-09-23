or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > kamala harris
OK LogoPolitics

Will Kamala Harris Run for President in 2028? What Her New Tell-All Memoir '107 Days' Reveals

Photo of Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris may have fallen short in the 2024 presidential election, but her new book gave insight into whether the former senator will run again in 2028.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 23 2025, Published 6:09 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris may have fallen short against Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, but the former senator's new tell-all memoir, 107 Days, gave new insight into whether she will run again in 2028.

Article continues below advertisement

Will Kamala Harris Run for President in 2028?

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kamala Harris lost against Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris lost against Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

107 Days hit bookshelves on September 23 and follows Harris’ journey on the campaign trail, presented in an intimate day-to-day journal format.

A memoir is often viewed as a precursor to announcing a future presidential run, but Harris’ new book has reportedly already offended key political figures that she may need in her corner if she decides to run in 2028, including Joe Biden, Gavin Newsom and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, per The San Francisco Chronicle.

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris Admitted Biden's Campaign Slowed Down

Photo of Kamala Harris spoke about Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race in 2024.
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris spoke about Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race in 2024.

Harris spoke about Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race in 2024 and how it led to her nomination that August. She admitted that Biden’s campaign had been slowing down in the last few months before dropping out of the race, but no one confronted Biden publicly.

“‘It’s Joe and Jill’s decision.’ We all said that, like a mantra, as if we’d all been hypnotized,” Harris wrote about her reluctance to try to convince Biden not to seek reelection.

MORE ON:
kamala harris

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris Received a Lackluster Response From Gavin Newsom

Photo of Kamala Harris dropped new details surrounding her professional relationship with Gavin Newsom.
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris dropped new details surrounding her professional relationship with Gavin Newsom.

Harris also recounted how she called Newsom to reveal the news of Biden’s 2024 removal from the race and how she received a lackluster text message response from the government official, consisting of, “Hiking. Will call back later.”

Although she never received a call back, the California governor did endorse her later on.

Kamala Harris Wanted Pete Buttigieg as a Running Mate

Photo of Kamala Harris originally wanted Pete Buttigieg as her running mate.
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris originally wanted Pete Buttigieg as her running mate.

Harris also spoke about how she originally wanted Buttigieg as her vice president, but ultimately decided the nation wasn’t ready to have a gay man as her running mate, given that she was “a Black woman married to a Jewish man.”

Buttigieg was “surprised” to read Harris’ comments, telling Politico, “My experience in politics has been that the way that you earn trust with voters is based mostly on what they think you’re going to do for their lives, not on categories.”

According to insiders, 107 Days isn’t sitting well with Democratic leaders. “If there’s a political strategy here, it’s a bad one,” former President Barack Obama’s political guru David Axelrod told the outlet.“There’s an awful lot of grievances and finger-pointing that really doesn’t serve a political agenda.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.