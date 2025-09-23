Will Kamala Harris Run for President in 2028? What Her New Tell-All Memoir '107 Days' Reveals

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris may have fallen short against Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, but the former senator's new tell-all memoir, 107 Days, gave new insight into whether she will run again in 2028.

Article continues below advertisement

Will Kamala Harris Run for President in 2028?

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris lost against Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

107 Days hit bookshelves on September 23 and follows Harris’ journey on the campaign trail, presented in an intimate day-to-day journal format. A memoir is often viewed as a precursor to announcing a future presidential run, but Harris’ new book has reportedly already offended key political figures that she may need in her corner if she decides to run in 2028, including Joe Biden, Gavin Newsom and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, per The San Francisco Chronicle.

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris Admitted Biden's Campaign Slowed Down

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris spoke about Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race in 2024.

Harris spoke about Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race in 2024 and how it led to her nomination that August. She admitted that Biden’s campaign had been slowing down in the last few months before dropping out of the race, but no one confronted Biden publicly. “‘It’s Joe and Jill’s decision.’ We all said that, like a mantra, as if we’d all been hypnotized,” Harris wrote about her reluctance to try to convince Biden not to seek reelection.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris Received a Lackluster Response From Gavin Newsom

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris dropped new details surrounding her professional relationship with Gavin Newsom.

Harris also recounted how she called Newsom to reveal the news of Biden’s 2024 removal from the race and how she received a lackluster text message response from the government official, consisting of, “Hiking. Will call back later.” Although she never received a call back, the California governor did endorse her later on.

Kamala Harris Wanted Pete Buttigieg as a Running Mate

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris originally wanted Pete Buttigieg as her running mate.