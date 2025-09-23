Will Kamala Harris Run for President in 2028? What Her New Tell-All Memoir '107 Days' Reveals
Kamala Harris may have fallen short against Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, but the former senator's new tell-all memoir, 107 Days, gave new insight into whether she will run again in 2028.
Will Kamala Harris Run for President in 2028?
107 Days hit bookshelves on September 23 and follows Harris’ journey on the campaign trail, presented in an intimate day-to-day journal format.
A memoir is often viewed as a precursor to announcing a future presidential run, but Harris’ new book has reportedly already offended key political figures that she may need in her corner if she decides to run in 2028, including Joe Biden, Gavin Newsom and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, per The San Francisco Chronicle.
Kamala Harris Admitted Biden's Campaign Slowed Down
Harris spoke about Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race in 2024 and how it led to her nomination that August. She admitted that Biden’s campaign had been slowing down in the last few months before dropping out of the race, but no one confronted Biden publicly.
“‘It’s Joe and Jill’s decision.’ We all said that, like a mantra, as if we’d all been hypnotized,” Harris wrote about her reluctance to try to convince Biden not to seek reelection.
Kamala Harris Received a Lackluster Response From Gavin Newsom
Harris also recounted how she called Newsom to reveal the news of Biden’s 2024 removal from the race and how she received a lackluster text message response from the government official, consisting of, “Hiking. Will call back later.”
Although she never received a call back, the California governor did endorse her later on.
Kamala Harris Wanted Pete Buttigieg as a Running Mate
Harris also spoke about how she originally wanted Buttigieg as her vice president, but ultimately decided the nation wasn’t ready to have a gay man as her running mate, given that she was “a Black woman married to a Jewish man.”
Buttigieg was “surprised” to read Harris’ comments, telling Politico, “My experience in politics has been that the way that you earn trust with voters is based mostly on what they think you’re going to do for their lives, not on categories.”
According to insiders, 107 Days isn’t sitting well with Democratic leaders. “If there’s a political strategy here, it’s a bad one,” former President Barack Obama’s political guru David Axelrod told the outlet.“There’s an awful lot of grievances and finger-pointing that really doesn’t serve a political agenda.”