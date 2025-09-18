Kamala Harris Disses Tim Walz, Reveals He Was Not Her First Choice for VP in Scathing Book

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris revealed Tim Walz was not her first choice for a running mate in the 2024 election in her forthcoming book, 107 Days. In the memoir, Harris claimed her “first choice” was Pete Buttigieg, but she decided it would be “too big of a risk” for a Black woman to run with a gay man.

Kamala Harris Claimed Pete Buttigieg Would Have Been 'Ideal' If She 'Were a Straight White Man'

She noted he would have been “an ideal partner” if she “were a straight white man.” “But we were already asking a lot of America: to accept a woman, a Black woman, a Black woman married to a Jewish man,” she wrote. “Part of me wanted to say, Screw it, let’s just do it. But knowing what was at stake, it was too big of a risk. And I think Pete also knew that — to our mutual sadness.” As for why she wanted Buttigieg on the ticket, Harris claimed he “is a sincere public servant with the rare talent of being able to frame liberal arguments in a way that makes it possible for conservatives to hear them.”

Kamala Harris Loves Pete Buttigieg

“I love Pete,” she continued. “I love working with Pete. He and his husband, Chasten, are friends.” Teddy Tschann, a spokesperson for Tim, told a media outlet Pete is “outstanding.” “The party’s lucky to have such a deep bench of talent,” they added. “Now we need everyone out on the field making our case ahead of ’28.”

Tucker Carlson Insisted Pete Buttigieg Is a 'Fake Gay'

Pete’s sexual orientation recently came under attack from Tucker Carlson, who insisted he’s a “fake gay.” Tucker claimed his “gay producers” are always saying Pete is not gay due to him being “with a girl like 20 minutes ago.” “He wants to be the Democratic nominee, so it’s like, time for a gay guy,” he elaborated, suggesting Pete is pretending to be gay for political gain. He also said he’s wanted to interview Pete but has always been turned down. “I’m gonna ask him some very specific questions about gay s-- and see if he can even answer,” the TV personality stated. “I doubt he even knows. You’re not gay, dude, stop.”

