Kamala Harris Disses Tim Walz, Reveals He Was Not Her First Choice for VP in Scathing Book

Photo of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris revealed Tim Walz was not her first choice for VP when they ran together in the 2024 election.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 18 2025, Published 11:27 a.m. ET

Kamala Harris revealed Tim Walz was not her first choice for a running mate in the 2024 election in her forthcoming book, 107 Days.

In the memoir, Harris claimed her “first choice” was Pete Buttigieg, but she decided it would be “too big of a risk” for a Black woman to run with a gay man.

Kamala Harris Claimed Pete Buttigieg Would Have Been 'Ideal' If She 'Were a Straight White Man'

Photo of Tim Walz and Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris would have picked Pete Buttigieg over Tim Walz as her running mate, but said it was 'too big of a risk.'

She noted he would have been “an ideal partner” if she “were a straight white man.”

“But we were already asking a lot of America: to accept a woman, a Black woman, a Black woman married to a Jewish man,” she wrote. “Part of me wanted to say, Screw it, let’s just do it. But knowing what was at stake, it was too big of a risk. And I think Pete also knew that — to our mutual sadness.”

As for why she wanted Buttigieg on the ticket, Harris claimed he “is a sincere public servant with the rare talent of being able to frame liberal arguments in a way that makes it possible for conservatives to hear them.”

Kamala Harris Loves Pete Buttigieg

Photo of Pete Buttigieg
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris said she loves 'working with Pete.'

“I love Pete,” she continued. “I love working with Pete. He and his husband, Chasten, are friends.”

Teddy Tschann, a spokesperson for Tim, told a media outlet Pete is “outstanding.”

“The party’s lucky to have such a deep bench of talent,” they added. “Now we need everyone out on the field making our case ahead of ’28.”

kamala harris

Tucker Carlson Insisted Pete Buttigieg Is a 'Fake Gay'

Source: Tucker Carlson/YouTube

Tucker Carlson said his 'gay producers' don't believe Pete Buttigieg is gay.

Pete’s sexual orientation recently came under attack from Tucker Carlson, who insisted he’s a “fake gay.”

Tucker claimed his “gay producers” are always saying Pete is not gay due to him being “with a girl like 20 minutes ago.”

“He wants to be the Democratic nominee, so it’s like, time for a gay guy,” he elaborated, suggesting Pete is pretending to be gay for political gain.

He also said he’s wanted to interview Pete but has always been turned down.

“I’m gonna ask him some very specific questions about gay s-- and see if he can even answer,” the TV personality stated. “I doubt he even knows. You’re not gay, dude, stop.”

Source: RationalSaneThinker/YouTube

Tucker Carlson said his 'gay producers' don't believe Pete Buttigieg is gay.

This isn't the first time Tucker has made comments like this, as he previously discussed Pete on his show.

“One of my producers is gay and he goes, ‘You know, he’s not gay,’” Tucker shared. “I was like, ‘Are you serious?’ And he goes, ‘No, that’s complete bulls---.’ All gays all keep close track of that stuff.”

He said his producer called it a “pose” and insisted Pete was dating women “a few years ago.”

Pete opened up about his struggles with his sexuality at the LGBTQ Victory Fund’s annual brunch in 2019.

“If you could have offered me a pill that could make me straight, I would have swallowed it before you could give me a swig of water,” he said. “It’s a hard thing to think about now. If you had shown me exactly what it was that made me gay, I would have cut it out with a knife.”

“Thank God there was no pill,” he added. “Thank God there was no knife.”

