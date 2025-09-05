or
Will Taylor Swift Be Attending the 2025 MTV VMAs? Inside Her Possible Awards Show Appearance

Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift is nominated for Artist of the Year at the 2025 VMAs, and fans are curious if the singer will be attending the New York-based award show.

Sept. 5 2025, Published 6:51 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift is nominated for Artist of the Year at the 2025 VMAs, and fans are curious if the singer will be attending the award show if she happens to win the honor.

Is Taylor Swift Attending the 2025 VMAs?

Taylor Swift will not be attending the 2025 VMA Awards.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift will not be attending the 2025 VMA Awards.

Swift will not be attending the 2025 VMAs, multiple outlets reported on September 5. This marks the first time the “Love Story” artist will miss the awards show since 2021.

Why Is Taylor Swift Not Attending the 2025 VMAs?

It's unclear why Taylor Swift is not attending the 2025 VMA Awards.
Source: MEGA

It's unclear why Taylor Swift is not attending the 2025 VMA Awards.

Although it’s unclear why Swift is skipping the show, the ceremony comes at a busy time for the singer, who announced her engagement to football player Travis Kelce last month.

The live show is set to air on September 7 from New York’s UBS Arena. The VMAs come only two days before Kelce is set to kick off the NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs in a game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil on September 5.

According to a viral video, the NFL star landed overseas, alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes, on September 3 and was met with an excited group of fans.

How Many VMAs Does Taylor Swift Have?

Taylor Swift is tied with Beyoncé for most overall VMA wins.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift is tied with Beyoncé for most overall VMA wins.

Per MTV, Swift is tied for the most overall VMA wins with Beyoncé. Both icons are the winners of 30 Moon Person awards each. If Swift takes home an accolade at the 2025 VMA awards ceremony, it would break the tie and give her the most VMA wins in history.

The VMAs Marked a Major Moment for Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift referred to Travis Kelce as her boyfriend for the first time publicly in 2024.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift referred to Travis Kelce as her boyfriend for the first time publicly in 2024.

Last year, the Pennsylvania native took home seven Moon Person trophies, and it marked the first time she ever referred to Kelce as her boyfriend. She thanked the professional athlete when accepting the award for Video of the Year for “Fortnight,” which she collaborated on with Post Malone.

“This video seems very sad when you watch it, but it was actually the most fun video to make,” the artist said on stage, noting that between shots she could “always just hear someone cheering, like, ‘Whoo!’ from across the studio.”

The pop star confirmed, “That one person was my boyfriend, Travis,” as the audience gave a round of applause.

