Will Taylor Swift Be Attending the 2025 MTV VMAs? Inside Her Possible Awards Show Appearance

Taylor Swift is nominated for Artist of the Year at the 2025 VMAs , and fans are curious if the singer will be attending the award show if she happens to win the honor.

Swift will not be attending the 2025 VMAs, multiple outlets reported on September 5. This marks the first time the “Love Story” artist will miss the awards show since 2021.

It's unclear why Taylor Swift is not attending the 2025 VMA Awards.

Although it’s unclear why Swift is skipping the show, the ceremony comes at a busy time for the singer, who announced her engagement to football player Travis Kelce last month.

The live show is set to air on September 7 from New York’s UBS Arena. The VMAs come only two days before Kelce is set to kick off the NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs in a game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil on September 5.

According to a viral video, the NFL star landed overseas, alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes, on September 3 and was met with an excited group of fans.