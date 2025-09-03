COUPLES 'Giddy' Travis Kelce Can't Stop Smiling as He Reacts to Taylor Swift Engagement for the First Time: Watch Source: @newheightshow/Instagram; MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged last month after two years of dating. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 3 2025, Published 8:40 a.m. ET

We gotta talk about it... Travis Kelce is speaking about his engagement for the very first time! The "giddy" and "excited" Kansas City Chiefs star was overwhelmed with happiness as he addressed his and fiancée Taylor Swift's recent news about their plans to marry during the Wednesday, September 3, episode of Travis and his brother Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast. "It’s been really fun telling everybody who I’m going to be spending the rest of my life with," Travis, 35, expressed as he thanked everyone for all of the congratulations and well-wishes he received in the week since him and Taylor nearly broke the internet with their proposal post.

The NFL tight end gushed over how "cool" it feels to call "someone your fiancée," as he had the chance to do so at the University of Nebraska versus University of Cincinnati game during the Kansas City Classic at Arrowhead Stadium last week. "It was the first time introducing Taylor as my fiancée to a few of my teammates," Travis excitedly recalled.

