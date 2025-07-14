Is We Were Liars' Season 2 Coming? What to Know About the Prime Video Series After the Shocking Plot Twist
Has 'We Were Liars' Been Renewed for Season 2?
As of press time, Prime Video has not greenlit an installment for We Were Liars following its buzzworthy finale. However, showrunners Julie Plec and Carina Adly MacKenzie revealed they have had "endless conversations" with the streamer about a potential second season.
"They are very supportive and just waiting on whatever data it is these algorithmic creators need to have before they write big check, so we're looking forward to the data working in our favor," Plec told TheWrap.
MacKenzie added, "We are, as usual, at the mercy of the robots."
In another interview with Variety, MacKenzie spoke highly of the first season's "satisfying, powerful ending."
"So I want people who generally don't tune in to the first season because they're afraid it's going to get canceled, to know that they're safe to watch this show, and if it doesn't get a second season, you've still got a whole story," she continued. "But also, Emily wrote three books and we love this world. We love our cast. We'd love the opportunity that exists for more story, so we're hopeful that we'll get to come back and do more. But also, should this be a limited series, I think it's a beautiful story."
What Would 'We Were Liars' Season 2 Be About?
Once confirmed, We Were Liars Season 2 might focus on Cadence's journey after leaving her family behind.
"I think in a lot of ways, Cadence's position is not simple. We didn't want to dumb anything down, but we wanted to have a feeling of release," author E. Lockhart told The Hollywood Reporter.
She detailed, "At the end, I was talking about the island being isolated from the rest of the world, the pressures that happen when you're spending all summer on one island with a patriarch who sort of dictates what the rules of that world are."
According to Lockhart, the journey is "not a simple thing at all," so they "shall see" what could happen next.
The second could also follow the events in the book's upcoming sequel, We Fell Apart: A We Were Liars Novel, which is set to be released on November 4.
Would the Original Cast Return for 'We Were Liars' Season 2?
All We Were Liars cast members, except for Esther McGregor (Mirren) and Shubham Maheshwari (Gat), could return for the next potential season.
Joseph Zada (Johnny Sinclair Dennis) could reappear despite his death, as the season finale showed Mamie Gummer's Carrie seeing Johnny's ghost after popping a pill.
"That final scene with Carrie and Johnny is very close to the opening of my second book in the We Were Liars universe, which is called Family of Liars," Lockhart told TVLine about the final scene. "Really, it's a tip forward into Season 2 — should we get a Season 2 — but it's also a tip forward to the book that comes after We Were Liars. We all hope for a Season 2, and I know the showrunners have all kinds of plans."
Where Can Fans Watch 'We Were Liars'?
We Were Liars is currently available to stream on Prime Video.