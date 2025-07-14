Is We Were Liars' Season 2 Coming? What to Know About the Prime Video Series After the Shocking Plot Twist

As of press time, Prime Video has not greenlit an installment for We Were Liars following its buzzworthy finale. However, showrunners Julie Plec and Carina Adly MacKenzie revealed they have had "endless conversations" with the streamer about a potential second season.

"They are very supportive and just waiting on whatever data it is these algorithmic creators need to have before they write big check, so we're looking forward to the data working in our favor," Plec told TheWrap.

MacKenzie added, "We are, as usual, at the mercy of the robots."

In another interview with Variety, MacKenzie spoke highly of the first season's "satisfying, powerful ending."

"So I want people who generally don't tune in to the first season because they're afraid it's going to get canceled, to know that they're safe to watch this show, and if it doesn't get a second season, you've still got a whole story," she continued. "But also, Emily wrote three books and we love this world. We love our cast. We'd love the opportunity that exists for more story, so we're hopeful that we'll get to come back and do more. But also, should this be a limited series, I think it's a beautiful story."