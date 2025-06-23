'We Were Liars': Everything to Know About the Prime Video Series — Including the Shocking Ending

The Sinclairs twisted the masses' minds again when Prime Video unveiled its gripping adaptation of E. Lockhart's We Were Liars.

Based on the author's novel of the same name, We Were Liars is about Cadence Sinclair Eastman and her "tight-knit inner circle, nicknamed the Liars," according to the synopsis. The show follows them "during their summer escapades on her grandfather's New England private island. The Sinclairs are American royalty — known for their good looks, old money, and enviable bond — but after a mysterious accident changes Cadence's life forever, everyone, including her beloved Liars, seems to have something to hide."

In a June interview with People, Lockhart said the Prime Video adaptation had been a long time coming.

"We Were Liars was in development for a really long time, five or six writers, two directors," she shared. "But when Julie Plec and Carina MacKenzie took it on, they make such amazing television, that's when I really felt lucky."