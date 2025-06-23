or
'We Were Liars': Everything to Know About the Prime Video Series — Including the Shocking Ending

Source: Prime Video/YouTube

Prime Video takes viewers to a world full of lies, loss and traumas in its adaptation of E. Lockhart's novel 'We Were Liars.'

By:

June 23 2025, Published 10:35 a.m. ET

What Is 'We Were Liars' All About?

Source: Prime Video/YouTube

'We Were Liars' Debuted on June 18.

The Sinclairs twisted the masses' minds again when Prime Video unveiled its gripping adaptation of E. Lockhart's We Were Liars.

Based on the author's novel of the same name, We Were Liars is about Cadence Sinclair Eastman and her "tight-knit inner circle, nicknamed the Liars," according to the synopsis. The show follows them "during their summer escapades on her grandfather's New England private island. The Sinclairs are American royalty — known for their good looks, old money, and enviable bond — but after a mysterious accident changes Cadence's life forever, everyone, including her beloved Liars, seems to have something to hide."

In a June interview with People, Lockhart said the Prime Video adaptation had been a long time coming.

"We Were Liars was in development for a really long time, five or six writers, two directors," she shared. "But when Julie Plec and Carina MacKenzie took it on, they make such amazing television, that's when I really felt lucky."

Who Is in the Cast of 'We Were Liars'?

Source: Prime Video/YouTube

'We Were Liars' has eight episodes.

We Were Liars creators tapped the best stars to help them bring Lockhart's best-selling YA book to life, including Emily Alyn Lind (Cadence Sinclair Eastman), Shubham Maheshwari (Gat Patil), Esther McGregor (Mirren Sinclair Sheffield), Joseph Zada (Johnny Sinclair Dennis), Caitlin FitzGerald (Penny Sinclair), Mamie Gummer (Carrie Sinclair), Candice King (Bess Sinclair), Rahul Kohli (Ed Patil) and David Morse (Harris Sinclair).

When Did 'We Were Liars' Premiere?

Source: Prime Video/YouTube

Prime Video's 'We Were Liars' is a series adaptation of E. Lockhart's novel of the same name.

We Were Liars began streaming on Prime Video on June 18.

'We Were Liars' Season 1 Ending Explained

Source: Prime Video/YouTube

E. Lockhart said the adaptation had been 'a long time coming.'

In the last episode of We Were Liars, Cadence finally regains her lost memories after spending the Summer 17 trying to remember what happened the previous year. She recalls how she and other Liars — Johnny, Mirren and Gat — set fire to Harris' mansion, Clairmont, and how their plan's miscalculations led to her cousins and the dogs' deaths. With that, the final episode underscores that Cadence's memory loss protects her from the traumatic event.

When she fully remembers, Harris reveals he knows the truth about the fire but urges Cadence to tell a Time reporter that the fire was an accident and that she survived after trying to save the others. She decides to forego the interview, telling the journalist she is "just really not into fairytales anymore" before leaving her family behind.

We Were Liars finale also shows Carrie seeing Johnny's ghost after popping a pill in the end.

"That final scene with Carrie and Johnny is very close to the opening of my second book in the We Were Liars universe, which is called Family of Liars," Lockhart told TVLine about the final part. "Really, it's a tip forward into Season 2 — should we get a Season 2 — but it's also a tip forward to the book that comes after We Were Liars. We all hope for a Season 2, and I know the showrunners have all kinds of plans."

Will There Be 'We Were Liars' Season 2?

Source: Prime Video/YouTube

'We Were Liars' book and show have surprising differences.

As of press time, Prime Video has not shared news about a potential We Were Liars Season 2. Still, the showrunners hinted at its positive future as they reportedly have had "endless conversations" with the streamer on the next installment.

"They are very supportive and just waiting on whatever data it is these algorithmic creators need to have before they write big check, so we're looking forward to the data working in our favor," Plec told The Wrap.

MacKenzie added, "We are, as usual, at the mercy of the robots."

In a separate interview with Variety, MacKenzie shared the "great thing" about We Were Liars is that "the first season has a satisfying, powerful ending."

"So I want people who generally don't tune in to the first season because they're afraid it's going to get canceled, to know that they're safe to watch this show, and if it doesn't get a second season, you've still got a whole story," she continued. "But also, Emily wrote three books and we love this world. We love our cast. We'd love the opportunity that exists for more story, so we're hopeful that we'll get to come back and do more. But also, should this be a limited series, I think it's a beautiful story."

