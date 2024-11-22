William Rothrock Addresses Financial, Emotional, and Social Challenges Involving Birth Injuries

For expecting mothers, the possibility of birth injuries and the challenges that come with it can be a point of concern. Approximately 7 out of every 1,000 live births in the United States result in some form of birth injury. This figure has remained steady over the years. Still, their impact can be lifelong and devastating.

Hypoxia is one of the most common birth injuries. This condition occurs when an infant’s brain is deprived of adequate oxygen during birth. Complications such as prolonged labor, issues with the umbilical cord, or maternal health conditions can lead to hypoxia. It’s significant to note that if the brain is denied oxygen for too long, the result can be severe developmental issues like cerebral palsy (CP), a motor disorder affecting movement and muscle tone.

Statistics show that about 10,000 born each year in the US will develop CP, with birth asphyxia (severe hypoxia) being one of the leading causes. This only proves that the consequences of hypoxia are long-lasting and need complex, ongoing medical care.

William Rothrock, the founder of Rothrock Settlement Consulting, has identified the hidden costs of birth injuries that many overlook, especially in cases involving conditions like cerebral palsy. He has been working with plaintiffs in personal injury and medical malpractice cases for over two decades, gaining extensive experience that informs his observations.

The certified structured settlement consultant (CSSC) explains that these hidden costs can be categorized into three dimensions: financial, emotional, and social. The financial strain alone can be extremely challenging for families managing the various needs of a severely injured child. Professional care, specialized equipment, home modifications, and continuous medical interventions are necessary. “It’s like running an in-home ICU [intensive care unit],” he states.