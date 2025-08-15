or
Willow Smith Alarms Fans After Posting Shocking Crying Selfie: 'This Kid Will Be in a Mental Hospital Soon'

Photo of Willow Smith
Source: MEGA

Willow Smith alarmed fans after posting a shocking selfie of her crying.

Aug. 15 2025, Published 11:11 a.m. ET

WIllow Smith, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett’s daughter, has fans concerned after she posted a bizarre photo to social media.

While her family is no stranger to controversy, Willow's latest pic has set the internet ablaze.

Willow's Shocking Selfie

Photo of Willow Smith
Source: @willowsmith/Instagram

Willow Smith posted a bizarre pic asking, 'Who ate all the p----?'

In the pic, which she shared on August 13, Willow was seen with a neck tattoo, multiple piercings as tears rolled down her face.

As if that wasn’t worrisome enough, the caption — “Who ate all the p-----" — truly shocked fans.

Willow's Photo Alarmed Users on X

Photo of Willow Smith
Source: MEGA

An X user said Willow's photo felt like she was 'crying out for help.'

Users on X were alarmed, with one writing, “This kid will be in a mental hospital soon or even worse.”

“Seems like these kids crying out for help,” another person noted, while someone else insisted the “damage done mentally to the Smith children is sick. Their parents are failures.”

Some people came to Willow’s defense, calling her “so real for this” and applauding her for being so “unfiltered” on social media.

Jaden Smith's Concerning Video

Source: @dom_lucre

An X user stated Jaden's video was 'alarming.'

One user brought up Jaden's video, which showed him on the streets of Paris in July.

In the clip, he was seen making hand gestures prior to grabbing his head with both of his hands. Critics were quick to question his mental stability after the video made the rounds.

"And you’re still forgetting Jaden’s video, which was equally alarming,” another person noted. “I couldn’t believe how fast that got swept under the rug. It’s not their age either but deeply disturbing.”

Photo of Willow Smith
Source: MEGA

Willow Smith previously said she is polyamorous.

Willow has been open with the public about her personal life.

In 2019, she came out as bisexual, but in April 2024, she clarified she leaned somewhere in between heterosexual and bi/pansexual.

In terms of her gender, she said she mostly identifies as a female but can be non-binary, too.

The famous daughter previously dished on having a polyamorous lifestyle, which is something she first addressed on her mom’s Facebook chat show Red Table Talk in 2021.

“The history of marriage really irks me,” she said at the time. “Just the history of marriage as a whole and what it has represented over the years, for women in particular. With polyamory, I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you and not just stepping into monogamy because that's what everyone around you says is the right thing to do.”

