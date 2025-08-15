Willow Smith Alarms Fans After Posting Shocking Crying Selfie: 'This Kid Will Be in a Mental Hospital Soon'

Article continues below advertisement

WIllow Smith, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett’s daughter, has fans concerned after she posted a bizarre photo to social media. While her family is no stranger to controversy, Willow's latest pic has set the internet ablaze.

Article continues below advertisement

Willow's Shocking Selfie

Source: @willowsmith/Instagram Willow Smith posted a bizarre pic asking, 'Who ate all the p----?'

In the pic, which she shared on August 13, Willow was seen with a neck tattoo, multiple piercings as tears rolled down her face. As if that wasn’t worrisome enough, the caption — “Who ate all the p-----" — truly shocked fans.

Article continues below advertisement

Willow's Photo Alarmed Users on X

Source: MEGA An X user said Willow's photo felt like she was 'crying out for help.'

Users on X were alarmed, with one writing, “This kid will be in a mental hospital soon or even worse.” “Seems like these kids crying out for help,” another person noted, while someone else insisted the “damage done mentally to the Smith children is sick. Their parents are failures.” Some people came to Willow’s defense, calling her “so real for this” and applauding her for being so “unfiltered” on social media.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jaden Smith's Concerning Video

🔥🚨BREAKING: Hollywood actor Will Smith’s son Jaden Smith has left locals concerned after being spotted acting like a ‘wild mongoose’ on the streets of Paris. pic.twitter.com/qeROWkyRA7 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 27, 2025 Source: @dom_lucre An X user stated Jaden's video was 'alarming.'

One user brought up Jaden's video, which showed him on the streets of Paris in July. In the clip, he was seen making hand gestures prior to grabbing his head with both of his hands. Critics were quick to question his mental stability after the video made the rounds. "And you’re still forgetting Jaden’s video, which was equally alarming,” another person noted. “I couldn’t believe how fast that got swept under the rug. It’s not their age either but deeply disturbing.”

Source: MEGA Willow Smith previously said she is polyamorous.