Poverty – which still runs rampant throughout the Western Balkans – forces hundreds of thousands of people from around the world into seeking work in one of the darkest and most dangerous industries. Though reliable figures are hard to come by, estimates from 2010 suggest that some 12,000 miners die each year.

It was the recognition of this impact of poverty that led the world’s best tennis player to respond to the Soko mine tragedy in the midst of a personally tumultuous time.

Djokovic had started the year embroiled in a media storm surrounding his participation in the Australian Open. By April, he had withdrawn from the Miami Open and had lost in the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters.

But back home, the Soko mine tragedy was flooding social media.

Driven by the seeming lack of traditional media coverage of the tragedy, humanitarian organization 28. Jun had decided to leverage its global network in the days after the incident aiming to raising money for the miners’ bereaved families.

That network, it would turn out, would play a key role in bringing the mining tragedy to light.

In 2011, the organization was started by a group of teenage volunteers gathering to raise funds for refugees. By 2022, it had grown to a volunteer-run network spanning 30 countries gaining Special Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. It was the only organization from the Western Balkans to do so, making it the only humanitarian organization from the region with the opportunity to advocate for social and economic justice on that global stage.

Throughout the years, the organization’s work focused on raising funds for vulnerable populations. This normally included supporting families living in abject poverty, education for at-risk children, orphanages and women’s shelters. Most recently, they’ve paired up with tech entrepreneurs and Good Tesla Society to organize one of the first non-profit NFT projects.