10 of Winona Ryder's Best Roles: From Joyce Byers on 'Stranger Things' to Jo March in 'Little Women' and More

Starring as Beth Macintyre, also known as The Dying Swan, Ryder takes on the role and paves the way for Natalie Portman's Nina, a talented ballet dancer, in the film Black Swan. The 2010 flick also sees the rivalry between Nina and newcomer Lilly (Mila Kunis).

Following filming, Ryder reportedly wrote an apology letter to Portman as she had to portray the cruel nature of her character, saying, "I’m so sorry I had to say all those horrible things."

"It was very difficult because I love Natalie so much and I'm so thrilled with all the accolades, she's just so deserving and she works so hard for it," Ryder said after Portman won the Golden Globe award for Best Actress for her performance in their film.