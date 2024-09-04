or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Winona Ryder
OK LogoNEWS

Winona Ryder Says Jeff Bridges Refused to 'Kiss' Her During 'Fearless' Audition Since She Was 'Too Young'

winona ryder fearless audition rejection blessing disguise pp
Source: MEGA

Winona Ryder recalled Jeff Bridges refusing to 'kiss' her during her 'Fearless' audition.

By:

Sept. 4 2024, Published 4:21 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Winona Ryder revealed Jeff Bridges refused to give her a smooch — but not for reasons you might expect!

“I remember because I was also auditioning for Fearless with Jeff Bridges, and I remember that audition. It was really around the same time [I auditioned for The Hudsucker Proxy], I think,” the actress, 52, said “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. “Jeff Bridges, who I love, wouldn’t kiss me because I was, like, too young.”

Article continues below advertisement
winona ryder fearless audition rejection blessing disguise
Source: MEGA

The actress said Jeff Bridges wouldn't kiss her during her 'Fearless' audition.

“And at the end of the scene he was supposed to kiss me and I was..." she continued. “And he, like, he kissed my forehead. He’s like, ‘You’re, like, my daughter’s age.’ And I was like, ‘No!'”

Ryder was 21 when Bridges was 43 when Fearless was released in October 1993. The flick is about a man whose personality changes after he survives a major plane crash.

Article continues below advertisement
winona ryder fearless audition rejection blessing disguise
Source: MEGA

The star didn't get the part in 'Fearless.'

Article continues below advertisement

Ryder didn't get the role in Fearless, but she was in a bigger film later on: The Age of Innocence.

“I feel like that was sort of my graduation too, because when you’re a teen actor and a kid, you’re always hearing about the transition into adult roles and how it’s impossible,” she said of the film. “And then you’re either a daughter — or you’re too young to be the D.A. or even the rookie cop. … I feel like Age of Innocence really was huge.”

Article continues below advertisement
winona ryder fearless audition rejection blessing disguise
Source: MEGA

Winona Ryder said Daniel Day-Lewis gave her best advice when working on 'Age of Innocence.'

MORE ON:
Winona Ryder
Article continues below advertisement

Ryder also spoke about how the movie only helped her in her career.

“When I was doing the press junket for Age of Innocence, Daniel Day-Lewis gave me the best advice ’cause we were both going through stuff at the time,” the star said, seemingly referring to splitting from Johnny Depp at the time. “He’s like, ‘Just keep talking so they can’t ask you. Just ramble.'”

Article continues below advertisement
winona ryder fearless audition rejection blessing disguise warner bros
Source: WARNER BROS

Jeff Bridges and Rosie Perez in 'Fearless.'

Article continues below advertisement

She continued: “When I get comfortable I like to [ramble], and I think it could be because I spent so much time not getting to do that, and I still do. I mean, nobody knows what the f--- I’m talking about most of the time.”

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Ryder is still active in showbiz, as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice releases on September 6.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.