Winona Ryder Says Jeff Bridges Refused to 'Kiss' Her During 'Fearless' Audition Since She Was 'Too Young'
Winona Ryder revealed Jeff Bridges refused to give her a smooch — but not for reasons you might expect!
“I remember because I was also auditioning for Fearless with Jeff Bridges, and I remember that audition. It was really around the same time [I auditioned for The Hudsucker Proxy], I think,” the actress, 52, said “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. “Jeff Bridges, who I love, wouldn’t kiss me because I was, like, too young.”
“And at the end of the scene he was supposed to kiss me and I was..." she continued. “And he, like, he kissed my forehead. He’s like, ‘You’re, like, my daughter’s age.’ And I was like, ‘No!'”
Ryder was 21 when Bridges was 43 when Fearless was released in October 1993. The flick is about a man whose personality changes after he survives a major plane crash.
Ryder didn't get the role in Fearless, but she was in a bigger film later on: The Age of Innocence.
“I feel like that was sort of my graduation too, because when you’re a teen actor and a kid, you’re always hearing about the transition into adult roles and how it’s impossible,” she said of the film. “And then you’re either a daughter — or you’re too young to be the D.A. or even the rookie cop. … I feel like Age of Innocence really was huge.”
- Jenna Ortega Didn't Expect to Go Viral for Encouraging Winona Ryder to Set Boundaries With the Paparazzi: 'That's Nothing to Praise'
- Winona Ryder Says 2001 Shoplifting Arrest 'Had a Giant Effect' on Her Career: 'I Checked Out'
- 25 Celebrities Who Don't Use Their Real Names: Blake Lively, Lana Del Rey, Nicolas Cage and More
Ryder also spoke about how the movie only helped her in her career.
“When I was doing the press junket for Age of Innocence, Daniel Day-Lewis gave me the best advice ’cause we were both going through stuff at the time,” the star said, seemingly referring to splitting from Johnny Depp at the time. “He’s like, ‘Just keep talking so they can’t ask you. Just ramble.'”
She continued: “When I get comfortable I like to [ramble], and I think it could be because I spent so much time not getting to do that, and I still do. I mean, nobody knows what the f--- I’m talking about most of the time.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Ryder is still active in showbiz, as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice releases on September 6.