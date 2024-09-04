Winona Ryder Says Jeff Bridges Refused to 'Kiss' Her During 'Fearless' Audition Since She Was 'Too Young'

Winona Ryder revealed Jeff Bridges refused to give her a smooch — but not for reasons you might expect!

“I remember because I was also auditioning for Fearless with Jeff Bridges, and I remember that audition. It was really around the same time [I auditioned for The Hudsucker Proxy], I think,” the actress, 52, said “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. “Jeff Bridges, who I love, wouldn’t kiss me because I was, like, too young.”