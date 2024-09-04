Jenna Ortega Didn't Expect to Go Viral for Encouraging Winona Ryder to Set Boundaries With the Paparazzi: 'That's Nothing to Praise'

"Jenna, the other day at [the Venice Film Festival], it was so powerful when you told Winona that she didn’t have to take off her sunglasses," the Hits Radio UK journalist noted.

Ortega, 21, was unaware the August 28 interaction had spread across social media, though the Stranger Things actress, 52, had caught wind of it.

"I think this is my first viral moment!" she proudly noted. "They were screaming, 'Take your glasses off!' And I was like, 'Uhhh.' And Jenna's like, 'No, you don't have to do that.' And it was amazing.'"