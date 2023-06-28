Home > News NEWS 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Alum Dan Benson Admits He 'Doesn't Feel Bad' About Career Change to Adult Film Industry Source: disney channel;@danleebenson/instagram

Dan Benson couldn't be happier after changing in his acting career for one in porn. The Wizards of Waverly Place alum, who played Zeke Beakerman in the hit Disney series, explained via TikTok Monday, June 26: “Mental health wise I feel good. I don’t feel bad about myself."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @danleebenson/instagram

“I feel kind of like a bad*** a little bit," he admitted after the career change nearly one year ago. Benson was part of the 4-season comedy between 2007-2012, acting alongside Selena Gomez. He also had roles in Rick and Morty, Private Practice, Zoey 101 and Phil of the Future.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’m feeling good. I’m excited about the future," the porn star continued to gush. "I don’t really feel bad about my decisions at all." Though the 35-year-old loves the path his life is headed down, he explained he felt a bit of "confusion" when he received more words of “empowerment” than “hate” from his fans. Supporters of the OnlyFans model have even approached him on the street to shower him with praise, he claimed.

Source: disney channel

Article continues below advertisement

Knowing how important it is to set boundaries at work, especially in the industry he is in, Benson clarified that he only does what he is comfortable with. “Now, there are plenty of people on a daily basis asking me and demanding I do things that I don’t feel comfortable doing," he told his TikTok viewers, "but I’ve kind of just been in a position to just be like, ‘No, you’re gonna get what you’re gonna get. You’re gonna get what I’m comfortable with sharing with the world.'”

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @danleebenson/instagram

Benson previously addressed the new job on his resume in January, noting he “tripped and fell” into the porn industry after he was catfished online. “Turns out, messaging those women — who turned out not to be who they said they were — was not the best idea, because I would send nude photos to them, and they would take those nude photos and then post them onto online websites,” he revealed via TikTok, as he found the women reaching out to him to be “incredibly attractive.”

Article continues below advertisement

Powered by RedCircle Source: OK!

Despite being traumatized after finding his nude photos “all over the web," Benson decided to “lean into” the situation. “Instead of letting these people sell my privacy, my — you know what I mean — I decided to say, ‘All right, screw you, I’m gonna sell it myself,’” he recalled. “I’ve been having a tremendous amount of fun. I met a lot of great people in the adult entertainment industry, and it’s changed my life for the better.”