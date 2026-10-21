NEWS Woman Hears a Knock Despite Her 'Leave at Door' Instructions. Then 2 Men From Uber Eats Show Up Uninvited: 'Huge Red Flag' Source: @AKSOEKORO/TIKTOK A woman shared her concerns after two Uber Eats couriers arrived at her apartment door despite her 'leave at door' delivery instructions. OK! Staff Oct. 21 2026, Updated 5:37 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A woman who ordered Uber Eats was left concerned after two men showed up at her apartment door despite her "leave at door" delivery instructions. The TikTok user, Ang (@aksoekoro), said the unexpected visit raised safety concerns and prompted her to warn other women using the food delivery app. "This is a PSA to any woman that orders Uber Eats, DoorDash, any type of food service," Ang said initially while sharing her story in a TikTok video. "But why does it take two men to make a singular order?" she said. "That's a Huge, huge red flag," she continued. At the time of publication, the video has received 867.2k views and 1944 comments.

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Ang Was Surprised To Find Two Men At Her Door

Source: @AKSOEKORO/TIKTOK Ang warned women to stay alert when ordering food through delivery apps, as its a huge red flag that two men came to order a single delivery.

Ang explained that her apartment building required visitors to notify residents before coming upstairs. She said she received neither a phone call nor a text before hearing a knock at her door. Her order was a single bowl of pho, which she said did not require any additional communication. When she opened the door and saw two men, she quickly acted out well for the situation. "In my brain, I’m, like, freaking out. Grab the food, shut the door, lock it," Ang shared. Ang said that, thankfully, the men did not harm her and suggested that her dog barking might have discouraged them from doing anything.

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Ang Questioned Why Two Couriers Arrived

Source: UNSPLASH ; @AKSOEKORO/TIKTOK Ang contacted Uber Eats after the unexpected encounter and later changed the name on her account.

Ang questioned what the men may have thought when they saw her order. "They probably saw that, number one, I had a girl’s name. And then number two, it was a singular order," she shared. However, she acknowledged that she could have misinterpreted the situation. But her biggest concern was also why two people would arrive for one delivery. "Two men to make a singular order," she said.

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Source: @AKSOEKORO/TIKTOK ; UNSPLASH TikTok users shared their experiences with food delivery workers and discussed safety concerns.

TikTok commenters shared their own safety precautions and experiences with food delivery workers. "I never answer the door and always wait til they leave," one user wrote. "I noticed my dasher will say a girl name and then a man delivers it!!" a user said. Another commenter recalled an uncomfortable encounter with a delivery worker. "I ordered DoorDash one time and when I grabbed my food he held it back abc asked " hey can I use your bathroom ?" I just slammed the door in his face and reported him I didn’t even get my food because why tf would you hold me food back asking to use MY PERSONAL BATHROOM !!!" the commenter said.

Ang Contacted Uber Eats After The Incident

Source: @AKSOEKORO/TIKTOK Ang questioned her apartment building’s security after two Uber Eats couriers arrived at her door.