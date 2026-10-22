'Oh My God': Woman Swears Off Hinge After Date Makes Dinner Uncomfortable From the First Minute, Leaves No Tip and Doesn't Wait for Her Uber
Oct. 22 2026, Updated 9:29 a.m. ET
A woman swore off Hinge after a terrible date experience.
As @margot.lee shared on TikTok, "I had such a bad date experience last night that I canceled the date I was supposed to go on tonight because I woke up feeling so icky. Oh my god, dude, you made the dinner reservation! I didn't even wanna do dinner."
The woman shared that she is not a "dinner-for-the-first-date" type of person, and that her cousin warned her against the restaurant that they decided on for the date.
The first thing that went wrong was when she texted her date, "I'm five minutes late," and her date also replied that he was five minutes late.
She said, "Why does he text me he's also five minutes late? Why are you not already sitting at the restaurant?"
He made things even more uncomfortable when they walked into the restaurant: "He gives me like an up and down of my outfit. He doesn't say, like, 'Nice outfit.' He just kind of stares at my outfit, walks inside, almost takes the better seat. I like swerve, I'm like, 'No, I'm facing the restaurant, you're not sitting there.'"
She then tells him, "I do social media" for work, to which he replies, "Oh, I don't have Instagram," even though "later in the night, he is on Instagram."
This "kind of immediately just makes me feel, like, weird and s----- about my job, which I already have been doing so much work to like, not feel that way for 15 years, that, whatever, so I'm like, I'm just gonna brush that off."
Her date then went on to order everything that the waitress didn't recommend without even consulting the TikToker.
"The one thing I say is, I don't want anchovies, and he's like, I think I'm in a fish mood, which, um, okay, what makes you think that I would want that? I'm saying the one thing I don't want on this menu is anchovies, he proceeds to order, like, fish dishes, whatever," she continued.
Even as the waitress told them that the dishes they had ordered weren't proper food and they should order something else, even a small dish, as well, saying, "Are you guys hungry?"
To this, he says, "No, I'm not."
The TikToker went on: "Hi, hi, you invited me to dinner, do you care to even ask me if I want to eat? So I look at the waitress, I'm like, 'We'll add the tomato dish. It sounds lovely.'"
Ironically enough, by the end of the date, the food and drinks were finished.
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The man then spent around 5 to 7 minutes on his phone, saying he was "just about to send something when you got here." This also annoyed the woman, since he didn't even offer an apology or explanation behind his actions.
The woman went on, "Okay, so he's a horrible conversationalist, he's seven years older than me, he has like, a really interesting job, he owns a business, which also, I'm like, okay, you own your own business, you should at least recognize like, okay, I'm hustling too, we have things in common that we can talk about."
Another "red flag" she pointed out about him was that he has been to Burning Man "six times." He also didn't ask her any questions about herself.
When the dinner was over, he also didn't leave a tip for the waitress, which was yet another red flag for the woman.
But the worst part was when the man's Uber arrived while the woman's Uber was just a minute away.
Instead of waiting for the woman's cab to arrive, the man left as soon as his Uber arrived.
The woman said, "Oh my god. I've like, gaslit myself into downloading Hinge and going on this date, because everyone says like, 'Oh, you need like, so many experiences, and it's practice.'"
"I just had a moment this morning where I'm like, every week, I go on multiple dinners. I'm constantly meeting new people. I'm putting myself out there. I just don't think this is my journey," she continued.
"And yeah, I was supposed to go on another date tonight, but the guy didn't even ask me where I lived when he set where the date should be, and I'm not gonna say where it is, but it literally is the worst place for a date spot, and also, it's so f--king far from me, so what the h---. Anyways, I'm deleting apps, and I'm gonna get that acquaintance card. It's more fun," she concluded.