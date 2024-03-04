Women's History Month Spotlight: 'Women Changing the Face of Beauty'

For decades, the beauty industry has dominated global markets; growing exponentially year in, and year out. Anywhere in the world the same images appear - smiling faces, promising eternal youth and aesthetic perfection. Yet despite a surging demand, there still exists an “invisible patient”, one which has largely been ignored, and often been misunderstood. That patient, is a patient of color. With less than 5% of all Dermatologists in the United States identifying as BIPOC, and an even smaller percentage also being women; this issue is far more than skin deep.

In celebration of Women’s History Month, we spotlight Brooke Jackson, MD, FAAD and Wendy Roberts, MD, FAAD; both Board Certified Dermatologists, and both women of color. Not only have they devoted their careers to expanding health equity and excellence in patient care, but have worked to advance dermatological solutions for women of color in the field of aesthetics.

With anti-aging procedures becoming as commonplace as ever, Dr. Jackson and Dr. Roberts explain why for so long, those treatments were not recommended to women with highly pigmented skin. As part of their advocacy work, they aim to educate and empower patients of color to know what treatments are both safe and effective for their skin, and what the future holds as the “face of beauty” takes on a new shade.