Woody Harrelson's Jokes Fall Flat During Harrison Ford Tribute at 2026 Actor Awards: 'You Guys Are Tough'

Even seasoned actors can have an off night. While presenting the Lifetime Achievement Award to his longtime friend Harrison Ford, Woody Harrelson found himself battling a particularly tough crowd at the Sunday, March 1, 2026 Actor Awards.

Woody Harrelson just called out the VERY stale audience for not laughing during his tribute to Harrison Ford at the Actor Awards:



"You guys are tough, man. I fucking write these jokes for you..." pic.twitter.com/q4AaMYSviB — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 2, 2026 Source: @spenceralthouse/X Woody Harrelson struggled to win over the room during his tribute to Harrison Ford.

Failing Jokes

Source: Netflix The crowd stayed quiet as Harrelson's opening jokes fell flat.

Taking the stage on Sunday, March 1, Harrelson kicked off his tribute with a joke that didn’t quite land. He teased that most of the actors in the room would be "losers" by the end of the evening. When the crowd met the comment with silence, he quickly acknowledged the awkward pause, saying, "That didn’t go quite as... Anyway…" before attempting to pivot. Reading from the teleprompter, he warned the audience, "You know, this will probably go the same road." He added, "People sometimes complain about actors getting awards. Isn't the life we’ve been awarded enough? But in truth, eighty percent of you will get lessons in humility this evening." After another quiet reflection, he struggled, "Okay, that's what I expected."

'Thanks for Warming Up a Little'

Source: Netflix Harrelson called out the tough audience after several punchlines were missed.

The playful ribbing continued, though the laughs were slow to follow. Turning his attention to Ford, Harrelson told him, "You have more talent in your little finger than I have in my little finger." He then cracked, "Of all the actors in the world… you're one of them. Everyone in this industry… knows you." When a few chuckles finally trickled in, he gratefully told the room, "Thanks for warming up a little." Harrelson also shared how he ended up presenting the honor despite never having starred in a film alongside Ford. "He wanted me to present this award to him, and I called him a couple days later and said I would," Harrelson explained. "He said, 'To be totally forthcoming, I asked Helen Mirren, she turned me down. And then I asked Kamala Harris, she couldn't do it.' I said, 'Dude, let me just stop you right there. Am I in the top 10?' He said, 'I can count you on one hand, which I took to mean three fingers. I'm happy to take the bronze — just happy to make the podium.'" Once again met with minimal reaction, Harrelson couldn't help but call it out. "You guys are tough, man. I f------- write these jokes for you," he said, before getting momentarily distracted by Kate Hudson in the crowd. "Anyway… Oh, hi. I just saw Kate!"

'It's About Time'

Source: Netflix The energy finally shifted once the tribute turned heartfelt.

Eventually, the room began to warm up when Harrelson shifted to a more heartfelt tone. Praising Ford's many talents, he said, "Harrison is a true renaissance man — iconic actor, distinguished pilot and a master carpenter who built his own home." Comparing himself, he quipped, "I don’t know how to work the coffee machine, and it's a French press." As laughter finally grew louder, he joked, "You guys are finally gettin' me. Thank you. It’s about time." He even poked fun at himself for dominating the tribute. "Listen, I realize there's too much of me in this tribute to Harrison, but I'm an actor. What do you expect?" By the end, Harrelson brought the focus squarely back to his friend. "I have a dual purpose to honor my friend, the esteemed living legend, Harrison Ford, and two, to discourage any other friends of mine from asking me do this again," he said. "Now, it is with incredible pleasure that I present to you the recipient of the 2026 SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award — the timeless American treasure, the man himself, my dear buddy Harrison Ford."

'Restricted Introduction'

Source: Netflix Ford earned easy laughs when he took the stage to accept his award.