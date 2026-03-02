Harrison Ford, 83, Jokes He Was Given 2026 Actor Awards' Lifetime Achievement Award Because He's Still 'Alive': Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Movie icon Harrison Ford was overcome with emotion when he was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1 — though he kicked off his acceptance speech with a few jokes. "I feel incredibly grateful for this kind of attention, but to be clear, I also am quite humbled," the star, 83, began after being introduced by pal Woody Harrelson.

Harrison Ford Jokes About His Age at the 2026 Actor Awards

Source: @netflix/x Harrison Ford was introduced at the 2026 Actor Awards by pal Woody Harrelson.

"I am in a room of actors, many of who are here because they have been nominated to receive a prize for their amazing work. Well, I am here to receive a prize for being alive," the Star Wars alum quipped. "It’s a little weird to get a Lifetime Achievement Award at the half point of my career. It’s a little early, isn’t it?" "I am still a working actor. I was not an overnight success. I struggled going from acting job to carpentry and back to acting until I finally got a part in a wildly successful film," Ford noted. "None of this happened on my own — thank you George Lucas. Thank you, Steven Spielberg."

'I Found a Calling, a Life in Storytelling'

Ford explained that he discovered his love for acting during his "third year of college" when he felt "a little lost," "isolated" and "alone." "People I once thought were misfits and geeks turned out to be my people. I found a calling, a life in storytelling, an identity in pretending to be other people. The work I do with other actors is one of the great joys of my life," he expressed. "My career is built on their work, as well as the work of writers, directors and every single cast member, every crew member I have ever been on the set with. I have had incredible collaborators at every step of the way and being able to deliver the work we create together is an honor and privilege."

Source: mega Harrison Ford got into acting when he was feeling 'a little lost' in college.

"Because of that privilege, I have come to know myself," Ford stated. "This is a tough business to get into. In my case, it’s been a tough business to get out of, thank god. I love what I do. As actors, we get to live many lives, explore ideas that are firm and elevate our shared experience."

Source: @netflix/x Harrison Ford received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Actor Awards.

"Sometimes we make entertainment, sometimes we make art, sometimes if we’re lucky we make both at the same time, and if we’re really fortunate, we also get to make a living doing it. Success in this business brings a certain freedom that comes with responsibility, to lift others up when we can, to keep the door open for the next kid, the next lost boy who is looking for a place to belong," he gushed.

The Movie Star Thanked His Family

Source: mega The 'Star Wars' alum thanked his wife, Calista Flockhart, in his speech.