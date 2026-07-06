World Leader's Melania Trump Joke Exposed After He Tried Using It to Calm Down Donald Trump During Intense High-Stakes Summit

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President Donald Trump was reportedly the target of an unusual diplomatic strategy during a tense NATO summit. According to a new report, one European leader attempted to lighten the mood with a quip about First Lady Melania Trump as world leaders privately worried the POTUS could pull the United States out of the military alliance.

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A Joke to Break the Ice

Source: mega According to a new report, Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša made a joke about Melania Trump.

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša reportedly cracked the joke while speaking with Donald during the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, in June 2025, according to The Wall Street Journal. As NATO members worked to secure Donald's support for the alliance, Janez congratulated the president on persuading European nations to increase defense spending before adding that "if anybody knew how stubborn Slovenians could be, it was the husband of Melania Trump." Donald reportedly smiled at the remark, though the laughter inside the room masked the growing concern among world leaders over the future of NATO.

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Behind the Smiles

Source: mega Donald Trump reportedly smiled at the remark, though one NATO leader later admitted the laughter inside the room 'masked deep anxiety.'

The lighthearted exchange came as several NATO leaders were privately attempting to keep Donald engaged with the alliance amid fears he could follow through on repeated threats to withdraw the United States. According to the report, NATO officials even held discussions about whether the alliance could survive without U.S. participation after Donald escalated tensions with criticism over defense spending, sweeping tariff policies and controversial comments about Greenland. Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov later reflected on the atmosphere, telling the publication: "There was laughter in the room, but it masked deep anxiety." He added: "European leaders still clung to the belief that they could manage Donald Trump through diplomatic flattery and personal charm."

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Leaders Allegedly Tried to Speak Donald Trump's Language

Source: mega The report claimed NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte repeatedly praised Donald Trump and even mimicked the president's writing style in private messages.

Janez wasn't the only leader reportedly trying to appeal to Donald. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte allegedly showered the president with public praise and even mimicked Donald's writing style in private messages, using short, emphatic sentences similar to the president's social media posts. According to the report, some world leaders joked that Mark had become so committed to the strategy that he appeared like an "actor who never broke character." Meanwhile, Finland's President Alexander Stubb and Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre reportedly even discussed which words they should randomly capitalize in text messages to better resemble Donald's online style.

NATO's Ongoing Balancing Act

Source: mega After years of demanding higher defense spending, Donald Trump saw nearly every NATO member commit to raising military spending to 5 percent of GDP by 2035.