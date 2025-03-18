From JoJo Siwa to Kelsea Ballerini: The Worst and Best Dressed Celebs at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards
JoJo Siwa
The eccentric star wore a denim top and bottom along with a pink Versace bra and underwear set.
While talking to Page Six, the singer, 21, said her long, brown hair, which was worn straight and down, “only took, like, an hour; it’s pretty chill.”
“I was like, ‘Ah, s---, I gotta top it,'” she said of looking better than last year. “I don’t think I did, but I think I got close, so I’ll take it.”
Brandi Cyrus
Miley Cyrus' sister donned a little black dress for the night out.
Kelsea Ballerini
The singer looked gorgeous in a sparkly cutout dress which showed off her enviable abs.
While on the red carpet, the "Baggage" songstress spoke about being on tour.
"To finally be able to be here and and play those stages in the rooms that I've opened for all my favorite artists in, and seen my favorite artists in, it's really full circle," she gushed.
Nikki Glaser
The comedian, 40, rocked a silver dress ahead of honoring Taylor Swift at the awards show.
Gracie Abrams
The "That's So True" singer went for a dark dress for the awards show.
Abrams, who took home the Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award, gave a shout-out to her idols, including Swift and Billie Eilish.
“For the incredible artists who allowed me to share their stages at different times and in different ways — Taylor and Olivia and Noah Kahan and The National and for each of the openers who have supported me on my tours, I’m in awe of all of you,” she said, referring to her stints on the SOUR Tour and Eras Tour, respectively. “For Aaron Dessner, always, and last but not least, I would not be here if it were not for the support, loyalty, creativity and true goodness of the fans. So just thank you so much. You guys are my whole d--- heart.”
Tori Spelling
The actress' look might have fallen flat, as she donned a white tank top with a blue dress and pigtail braids.
GloRilla
The singer's look was out of this world, as she sported a gold top and matching pants and shoes.
Victoria Monét
The star decided to go simple for the night, as she sported a long, white dress.