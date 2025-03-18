From JoJo Siwa to Kelsea Ballerini: The Worst and Best Dressed Celebs at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The "That's So True" singer went for a dark dress for the awards show.

Abrams, who took home the Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award, gave a shout-out to her idols, including Swift and Billie Eilish.

“For the incredible artists who allowed me to share their stages at different times and in different ways — Taylor and Olivia and Noah Kahan and The National and for each of the openers who have supported me on my tours, I’m in awe of all of you,” she said, referring to her stints on the SOUR Tour and Eras Tour, respectively. “For Aaron Dessner, always, and last but not least, I would not be here if it were not for the support, loyalty, creativity and true goodness of the fans. So just thank you so much. You guys are my whole d--- heart.”