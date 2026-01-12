or
Red Carpet Disasters! Haley Baylee, Skye P. Marshall, and More Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2026 Golden Globes

Source: CBS/UNSPLASH

From bold misses to major fashion missteps, these celebrities topped the worst-dressed list at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards red carpet.

Jan. 11 2026, Published 9:10 p.m. ET

The 83rd annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, Calif., was nothing short of a style showdown.

While some A-listers nailed their red carpet looks at the Sunday, January 11, ceremony, others missed the mark.

Scroll down to see the worst-dressed celebrities on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet.

Ginnifer Goodwin

Photo of Ginnifer Goodwin is known for her roles on 'Once Upon a Time' and 'Zootopia.'
Source: CBS

Ginnifer Goodwin is known for her roles on 'Once Upon a Time' and 'Zootopia.'

The Once Upon a Time star brought the sparkles to the red carpet, but fans weren't impressed with the look.

Haley Baylee

image of Fans weren't a fan of Haley Baylee's look.
Source: CBS

Fans weren't a fan of Haley Baylee's look.

The Sports Illustrated model, recently in the spotlight over a privacy lawsuit with ex-husband Matt Kalil, fell flat with a look that channeled Disney's Maleficent.

Aimee Lou Wood

image of Aimee Lou Wood is known for her role in HBO's 'White Lotus.'
Source: CBS

Aimee Lou Wood is known for her role in HBO's 'White Lotus.'

Fans adored the White Lotus star's makeup and hair, but many felt the heavy gown didn't flatter her.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester

Photo of Leighton Meester and Adam Brody tied the knot in 2014.
Source: CBS

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody tied the knot in 2014.

Although fans love the TV-crossover couple, they weren't impressed by their mismatched looks.

Timothy Simons

Photo of Timothy Simons is known for this role on the HBO political series 'Veep.'
Source: CBS

Timothy Simons is known for this role on the HBO political series 'Veep.'

Award Shows

Simmons' oversized two-toned suit jacket missed the mark.

Hudson Williams

Photo of Hudson Williams is known for his role on the HBO show 'Heated Rivalry.'
Source: CBS

Hudson Williams is known for his role on the HBO show 'Heated Rivalry.'

The actor donned a three-piece white suit that fans felt needed a more tailored fit.

Skye P. Marshall

Photo of Skye P. Marshall is known for her role in the legal drama 'Matlock.'
Source: CBS

Skye P. Marshall is known for her role in the legal drama 'Matlock.'

Although the color was gorgeous on the Matlock star, the shape wasn't a hit among critics.

Jenna Ortega

Photo of Jenna Ortega's all black look was a miss among critics.
Source: CBS

Jenna Ortega's all black look was a miss among critics.

Oretega channeled her Wednesday character on the Golden Globes red carpet. Although fans looked at the racy cutouts, the fringe on the sleeves was a miss with critics.

Chris Perfetti

Photo of Chris Perfetti sported an electric blue suit at the 2026 Golden Globes.
Source: CBS

Chris Perfetti sported an electric blue suit at the 2026 Golden Globes.

The Abbott Elementary star's bold pick of an electric blue suit missed the mark, with fans also criticizing the outfit's fit and tailoring.

