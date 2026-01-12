Red Carpet Disasters! Haley Baylee, Skye P. Marshall, and More Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2026 Golden Globes
Jan. 11 2026, Published 9:10 p.m. ET
The 83rd annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, Calif., was nothing short of a style showdown.
While some A-listers nailed their red carpet looks at the Sunday, January 11, ceremony, others missed the mark.
Scroll down to see the worst-dressed celebrities on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet.
Ginnifer Goodwin
The Once Upon a Time star brought the sparkles to the red carpet, but fans weren't impressed with the look.
Haley Baylee
The Sports Illustrated model, recently in the spotlight over a privacy lawsuit with ex-husband Matt Kalil, fell flat with a look that channeled Disney's Maleficent.
Aimee Lou Wood
Fans adored the White Lotus star's makeup and hair, but many felt the heavy gown didn't flatter her.
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester
Although fans love the TV-crossover couple, they weren't impressed by their mismatched looks.
Timothy Simons
Simmons' oversized two-toned suit jacket missed the mark.
Hudson Williams
The actor donned a three-piece white suit that fans felt needed a more tailored fit.
Skye P. Marshall
Although the color was gorgeous on the Matlock star, the shape wasn't a hit among critics.
Jenna Ortega
Oretega channeled her Wednesday character on the Golden Globes red carpet. Although fans looked at the racy cutouts, the fringe on the sleeves was a miss with critics.
Chris Perfetti
The Abbott Elementary star's bold pick of an electric blue suit missed the mark, with fans also criticizing the outfit's fit and tailoring.