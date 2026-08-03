WWE Star Brie Garcia Hospitalized as Twin Sister Nikki Confirms She's 'Doing OK' But in 'a Lot of Pain' After SummerSlam Injury
Aug. 3 2026, Updated 10:43 a.m. ET
Brie Garcia, also known as Brie Bella, is recovering after being rushed to the hospital following a frightening injury at WWE SummerSlam.
The WWE star was hospitalized on Friday, August 1, after appearing to injure her shoulder during the six-woman tag team match at SummerSlam in Minneapolis, Minn.
Twin Sister Nikki Garcia Shares Health Update
Appearing on Busted Open Radio on Saturday, August 2, Brie's twin sister, Nikki Garcia, a.k.a. Nikki Bella, revealed Brie is still undergoing evaluation after the scary incident.
"She is doing OK," Nikki said. "She is in a lot of pain. [Doctors] are still determining what's going on. Brie will share that whenever."
The retired wrestler declined to provide additional details about her sister's condition, adding with a laugh: "I've been told to 'zip it.'"
No official diagnosis has been released.
Shoulder Injury Occurred During SummerSlam Match
Brie's injury became apparent during the six-woman tag team match, where she teamed up with Nikki and Paige, whose real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis, against Fatal Influence.
Although the trio ultimately picked up the victory over Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid, Brie could be seen clutching her shoulder in visible pain after the match, sparking immediate concern.
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Triple H Confirms Hospital Visit
Following the event, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque confirmed Brie had been taken to the hospital for further evaluation.
"She's injured," he said during the post-show press conference. "I don't have an update yet. She was here, got some treatment here [and] has been taken to the hospital to get some scans done."
Triple H added that WWE officials were still waiting for answers about the extent of the injury.
"I know [she] hurt her shoulder," he continued. "Seems pretty bad, but I don't have that answer yet. Hopefully, we will soon and hopefully it won't be as bad as we thought it was, but that's the nature of the game."
Brie Garcia Recently Reflected on Her Final WWE Run
Just days before SummerSlam, Brie opened up about returning to the ring alongside her sister, admitting she believes the latest comeback will likely be her last.
"This run has been unlike any run we've both have ever done," she told Us Weekly on July 31. "I feel so comfortable, and when you're so comfortable, and I'm looking at this as, 'I'm not gonna lie to myself. I'm not in denial. This is my last run.'"
She also praised her Fatal Influence opponents ahead of the highly anticipated match.
"These women are driven, they're strong, they're capable of so many things," Brie said. "Then, you put their personalities on top. It's why they're moving fast and they're making names for themselves, and it's going to be a tough match at SummerSlam because we are looking at our younger selves."
Reflecting on the next generation of WWE talent, she added: "We're seeing these girls, and they're not going to give up and they're going to make a name. We love it."