WWE Star Brie Garcia Hospitalized as Twin Sister Nikki Confirms She's 'Doing OK' But in 'a Lot of Pain' After SummerSlam Injury

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Brie Garcia, also known as Brie Bella, is recovering after being rushed to the hospital following a frightening injury at WWE SummerSlam. The WWE star was hospitalized on Friday, August 1, after appearing to injure her shoulder during the six-woman tag team match at SummerSlam in Minneapolis, Minn.

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Twin Sister Nikki Garcia Shares Health Update

Source: mega Nikki Garcia revealed her twin sister is 'doing OK' but remains in significant pain.

Appearing on Busted Open Radio on Saturday, August 2, Brie's twin sister, Nikki Garcia, a.k.a. Nikki Bella, revealed Brie is still undergoing evaluation after the scary incident. "She is doing OK," Nikki said. "She is in a lot of pain. [Doctors] are still determining what's going on. Brie will share that whenever." The retired wrestler declined to provide additional details about her sister's condition, adding with a laugh: "I've been told to 'zip it.'" No official diagnosis has been released.

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Shoulder Injury Occurred During SummerSlam Match

Source: mega Brie Garcia appeared to injure her shoulder during the six-woman tag team match.

Brie's injury became apparent during the six-woman tag team match, where she teamed up with Nikki and Paige, whose real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis, against Fatal Influence. Although the trio ultimately picked up the victory over Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid, Brie could be seen clutching her shoulder in visible pain after the match, sparking immediate concern.

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Triple H Confirms Hospital Visit

Source: mega WWE's Triple H confirmed Brie Garcia was taken to the hospital for scans following the event.

Following the event, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque confirmed Brie had been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. "She's injured," he said during the post-show press conference. "I don't have an update yet. She was here, got some treatment here [and] has been taken to the hospital to get some scans done." Triple H added that WWE officials were still waiting for answers about the extent of the injury. "I know [she] hurt her shoulder," he continued. "Seems pretty bad, but I don't have that answer yet. Hopefully, we will soon and hopefully it won't be as bad as we thought it was, but that's the nature of the game."

Brie Garcia Recently Reflected on Her Final WWE Run

Source: mega Brie Garcia recently revealed she considers this WWE comeback to be her 'last run.'