EXCLUSIVE WWE Star AJ Lee Vows to Make Rival Becky Lynch Tap at WrestleMania 2026: 'Hopefully This Is the End of Her Torturing Me' AJ Lee returns to the WrestleMania stage with one goal: make Becky Lynch tap out once and for all. Rebecca Friedman April 17 2026, Published 12:11 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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AJ Lee is ready to make her long-awaited return to the biggest stage in sports entertainment — and she’s not coming quietly. During an exclusive chat with OK!, the WWE star opens up about coming out of retirement after a decade away and stepping back into the spotlight at WrestleMania 42, which is set to take place April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. "For me, this is a very special WrestleMania because I have come out of retirement after a decade away," Lee says. "The last time I had a title match at WrestleMania, I walked in and out as Divas Champion and beat the entire roster."

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'She's Been a Thorn in My Side for a While'

Source: @theajmendez/Instagram AJ Lee opens up about her bitter rivalry with Becky Lynch ahead of WrestleMania 2026.

Reflecting on her journey, Lee notes that WrestleMania has always marked pivotal moments in her career. "Ten years before that, I was just a kid in the nosebleed section knowing I was going to make it there one day," she shares. "Every decade, I try to have a really cool WrestleMania moment." This time around, Lee enters the ring as Intercontinental Champion and is laser-focused on leaving with the title — especially with longtime rival Becky Lynch standing in her way. "I beat her for it last month, and she's been a thorn in my side for a while," Lee explains. "Hopefully this is the end of our really long saga of her kind of torturing me."

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AJ Lee vows to beat rival Becky Lynch during their WrestleMania 42 matchup.

If history is any indication, Lee isn’t backing down. In fact, she’s doubling down on her signature submission dominance. "Becky started a fight with me and my family — I didn’t start this, but I’ve finished it a few times," she says. "I’ve made her tap out before, but she keeps coming back. I think I need to make her tap on the grandest stage of them all. Hopefully, fourth time’s the charm." Beyond the personal stakes, Lee acknowledges the larger significance of her return — and what it means to compete alongside a new generation of WWE Superstars. "It's been really cool to exist in different generations and see how the women have evolved, but also to see what I've been capable of and if I can hang with this new generation," she says. "I want to keep it going and leave as champion to show that Divas are built different and we're here to stay."

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'I Walked So She Could Run'

Source: MEGA AJ Lee says she’s stepping into WrestleMania 2026 determined to prove she can still dominate a new WWE generation.

The high-pressure environment of WrestleMania is nothing new, but this moment feels different. For the first time on the grand stage, Lee will compete in a singles match, putting the spotlight squarely on her and Lynch. "My last WrestleMania was me against the entire roster, and now it’s just me and one other person," she mentions. "All that pressure is on us. It’s a little nerve-racking, but I want to prove I can exist in this generation and be a champion who delivers." Still, it’s the deeply personal nature of her feud with Lynch that has captivated fans — and fueled the fire heading into their showdown. "We’re very similar characters from different generations," Lee says. "I respect her so much, but there are moments where she doesn’t acknowledge that I walked so she could run." That generational clash has only intensified fan investment, with supporters firmly divided on who will come out on top. "Watching two women who led their generations face off to see who’s better — people have picked sides," she adds. "That makes it exciting."

How Putting Her 'Mental Health First' Has Made AJ Lee a 'Better Performer'

Source: MEGA In addition to being a WWE Superstar, AJ Lee is an outspoken mental health advocate.