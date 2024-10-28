Home > News > WWE NEWS WWE Superstars Take Over Circa Resort and Casino

With WrestleMania coming to town next April at Allegiant Stadium, the hype is very real – specifically in the city of Las Vegas! This past week, Downtown Las Vegas’ popular Circa Resort & Casino was jam-packed with several wrestling powerhouses!

WWE Raw icons “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan were spotted at Circa’s elegant rooftop cocktail lounge, Legacy Club. Both wrestlers are members of WWE Raw’s villainous pro wrestling stable, The Judgment Day. On the 60th floor, they were interviewed by four-time Emmy Award-winning TV host, YouTuber, and podcaster, Chris Van Vliet, who chatted with them about career accomplishments, WrestleMania 2025, and more! Fans were everywhere and screaming for the two superstars as they left Circa.

Dominik and Liv are no strangers to this beautiful Vegas property! A while back, Dom hit up Circa’s award-winning steakhouse, Barry’s Downtown Prime to celebrate his birthday! Believe it or not, Morgan was seen dining at the restaurant with other WWE Superstars a while back. What are the odds they’d be back this time together? Well, considering the buzz that circles around Circa, maybe it’s not such a big coincidence after all!

The dynamic duo reunited with their good friend and casino executive, Richard Wilk, who has taken care of them several times while visiting Vegas. They posed for a photo opp inside the gorgeous Legacy Club, and Liv was sure to flaunt her Women’s World Championship belt for some even extra sparkle!

The week prior, NXT’s rising star, Thea Hail, made a getaway to Circa Las Vegas as well! She spent her evening at Barry’s Downtown Prime, and received a personal tour of the kitchen from co-owner himself, Celebrity Chef Barry Dakake! There, they took quite an epic photo with a massive 46oz. tomahawk ribeye! Thea was joined by close friend/former WWE superstar, and current Global Ambassador of WWE, Titus O’Neil. Titus makes it no secret that Barry’s is hands-down his favorite dining spot! Every time he dines there, he snaps away photos of all his top-notch appetizers, entrées, and desserts for his 1 million Instagram followers to drool over. Thea and Titus followed Barry into the restaurant’s glorious wine room for a pic together!

