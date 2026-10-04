Wynonna Judd 'Shocked' Rosie O'Donnell Made Assumptions About Her Political Views: 'She Doesn't Know Anything'

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Wynonna Judd was stunned to learn that longtime friend Rosie O'Donnell believed she supported President Donald Trump, insisting the two had never discussed politics. "I'm in shock, just so you know," the country singer said in a recent interview. "I've never spoken to her about politics in my life. She doesn't know anything about my stuff. I'm an independent."

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Judd Says O'Donnell Made a 'Complete Assumption'

Source: MEGA Wynonna Judd dismissed Rosie O'Donnell's claim as a complete assumption, adding that she wants to avoid public drama.

The country music icon maintained she could not recall ever discussing her political views with the comedian. She was thus confused about how O'Donnell had reached that conclusion. "I don't know where it came [from]. It's complete assumption," the Grammy winner explained. "I heard it and I went, 'What the...?' I don't ever remember talking to her about this, so she's just assuming." Despite her surprise, the 62-year-old singer insisted she did not want the situation to become a public feud. "I just don't want drama," Judd added. "So if there's going to be drama [about it], I'm like, 'Oh for c----'s sake, there's so much going on right now in the world. Can we just love each other?'"

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O'Donnell Said She Believed Judd Supported Trump

Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell originally stated on a podcast that she stayed close with Wynonna Judd despite them holding differing political views.

O'Donnell made the original comments during an August appearance on "The Tangle with Kyle Ridley" podcast, where she discussed maintaining friendships across political differences. "I am friends with Wynonna Judd, who I love very much, and I've known her for many, many years. And she is a supporter of Trump. And somehow we never bring it up," the former talk show host remarked. The long-time Broadway producer described the country star as someone she had remained close to despite what she believed were differences in their political views.

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O'Donnell Apologized

Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell apologized to Wynonna Judd, explaining her assumption stemmed solely from the singer's 2023 Mar-a-Lago performance.

O'Donell later explained what had led her to believe Judd supported Trump. "I just thought as she has performed at Mar-a-Lago that she was [a Trump supporter]. I apologize if I was wrong," the 64-year-old said, referring to Judd performing at Trump's Florida residence in 2023.

Judd and O'Donnell Have Been Friends for Decades

Source: MEGA Despite their contrasting approaches to public politics, Rosie O'Donnell and Wynonna Judd have maintained a decades-long friendship.