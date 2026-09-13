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'X Files' Star Gillian Anderson Reveals She's Pansexual as She Dishes on Being 'in Relationships With Women' in Her 'Younger Years'

Image of Gillian Anderson
Source: MEGA

Gillian Anderson opened up about her sexuality, revealing she identifies as pansexual and has previously been in relationships with women.

Sept. 13 2026, Published 7:33 p.m. ET

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Gillian Anderson is getting candid about her sexuality.

The 58-year-old X-Files alum revealed she identifies as pansexual while reflecting on her past relationships with women and how her understanding of her sexuality has evolved over the years.

"In my younger years, I was in relationships with women," Anderson told The Australian in a new interview published Thursday, September 10.

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Gillian Anderson Identifies as Pansexual

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Image of The 'X-Files' alum said she identifies as pansexual after previously questioning whether the label best describes her sexuality.
Source: MEGA

The 'X-Files' alum said she identifies as pansexual after previously questioning whether the label best describes her sexuality.

During the candid conversation, Anderson identified herself as pansexual, meaning she can experience attraction regardless of a person's gender.

The revelation comes after years of The Crown star publicly discussing her fluid sexuality without necessarily settling on one label.

In 2024, Anderson questioned whether she might identify as pansexual or bisexual while discussing her sexuality with The New Yorker.

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Gillian Anderson Had Relationships With Women When She Was Younger

Image of Gillian Anderson revealed she had relationships with women when she was younger, including while she was in high school.
Source: MEGA

Gillian Anderson revealed she had relationships with women when she was younger, including while she was in high school.

Anderson has previously been open about dating women.

"One of my first relationships was with an older girl in high school," she recalled in an August interview, explaining that the romance felt "secretive and illicit" at the time because they had to hide it.

Anderson said a boyfriend later learned about the relationship and broke up with her. She also acknowledged having other relationships with women as she got older.

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Gillian Anderson Says Gender Doesn't Determine Who She Loves

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Image of Gillian Anderson said gender doesn't determine who she loves, noting that her current life partner happens to be a man.
Source: MEGA

Gillian Anderson said gender doesn't determine who she loves, noting that her current life partner happens to be a man.

While Anderson has dated both men and women, she explained that the gender of a partner isn't ultimately what matters to her.

"The person I consider my life partner happens to be male," she said, adding that she believes she would feel the same way if her partner were a woman.

Anderson has been romantically linked on and off to The Crown creator Peter Morgan since 2016. She was previously married to Clyde Klotz and Julian Ozanne and shares three children with Klotz and former partner Mark Griffiths.

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Gillian Credits Netflix Show With Changing Her Perspective

Image of Gillian Anderson credited her role as s-- therapist Jean Milburn on 'S-- Education' with changing her perspective on sexuality.
Source: MEGA

Gillian Anderson credited her role as s-- therapist Jean Milburn on 'S-- Education' with changing her perspective on sexuality.

Anderson has become increasingly comfortable talking publicly about s-- and sexuality — something she credits, in part, to playing s-- therapist Jean Milburn on Netflix's S-- Education.

"It all came from that character," Anderson said of her more positive outlook.

The role also helped inspire her work on Want, her 2024 collection of anonymous sexual fantasies submitted by women, and its upcoming follow-up, More: Sexual Fantasies by Anonymous.

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Gillian Anderson May Be Closing This Chapter of Her Career

Image of Gillian Anderson suggested she may be ready to close the chapter on projects centered heavily on s-- and sexuality.
Source: MEGA

Gillian Anderson suggested she may be ready to close the chapter on projects centered heavily on s-- and sexuality.

Despite her recent openness, Anderson suggested she's ready to move away from projects that put such a heavy focus on sexuality.

In addition to More, the Emmy winner recently starred opposite Hannah Einbinder in Teenage S-- and Death at Camp Miasma, which explores a sapphic relationship between their characters.

"Once this book is done and once this film is done," Anderson said, she feels it "might be the end of this chapter of my life."

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