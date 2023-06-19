Yakir Levi: Philanthropy in Restoration Business and Beyond
In a world where real estate often spins millions for its maestros, a fresh, philanthropic force has emerged. Yakir Levi, a real estate entrepreneur, CEO, and founder of the largest water restoration company in LA, is revamping the landscape. His unique perspective intertwines restoration with compassion, making him not just a successful businessman but also a humanitarian. This is the story of how Levi is redefining success in the real estate space, turning personal adversity into a mission of benevolence.
Before his triumphs in the restoration business, Yakir's life was a tapestry of different experiences. Born into modest circumstances, he became an orphan in 1982 when he tragically lost his father. With a resilient spirit, he volunteered for the IDF special unit, further strengthening his resolve. Seeking fresh prospects, Yakir relocated to New York at 22. The city's vibrant nightlife welcomed him as he explored his musical inclinations while simultaneously stepping into the cosmetics business. As the years passed, he established one of the largest cosmetics businesses in the city.
Interestingly, it was a personal adversity that birthed the idea of his current endeavor. In 2015, when his house suffered water damage, Yakir recognized an opportunity and discovered a business idea. He quickly became certified in water damage restoration. Three years later, in November 2018, he launched his water damage and restoration company, 770 Water Damage & Restoration, in LA. The following years witnessed an impressive 20X growth, a testament to Yakir's vision and acumen.
Yakir’s philanthropic nature runs parallel to his professional journey. Currently, as an advisor to billionaires and a life coach, he channels his resources and wisdom into helping ex-convicts and abused women. His compassion extends into recruitment policies at 770 Water Damage & Restoration, offering employment opportunities as a bridge to recovery and self-reliance. His generous donations to cancer research have saved countless lives, silently acknowledging a battle he witnessed closely.
Yakir’s commitment to helping individuals recover from past traumas creates an interesting dichotomy. As a restoration expert, he restores both homes and lives. His company’s most notable work includes the water restoration of the most expensive house in LA, a feat that has solidified his reputation in the industry.
Beyond his personal and professional life, Yakir is now stepping into the limelight. His vibrant journey is set to be captured in a reality show from Israel. As viewers anticipate a peek into the life of the dynamic entrepreneur, the spotlight focuses on his roles as a CEO, real estate developer, founder, and most importantly, a philanthropist.
At his core, Yakir Levi is a prime example of how resilience can lead to success. His rise from humble beginnings, his continuous philanthropic efforts, and his entrepreneurial achievements contribute to a story that's both inspiring and extraordinary. As he continues to develop the largest water damage and restoration company in LA, his philanthropic endeavors remain close to his business model.