Bollywood Actor Yash Raj Singh Picks Up Combat Tricks From American Defence Enterprises For His Upcoming Web Series
While everyone loves the glitz and the glamour associated with acting, very few are aware of all the hard work and discipline required to bring complex characters alive onscreen.
This is especially true for action stars. In fact, being an action star is not everyone’s cup of tea, even terrific actors cannot make the leap to playing convincing action heroes.
Being an action star requires hard work, commitment and an incredible amount of discipline. A good one can transport his viewers to an exciting world of exhilarating fun.
One such action star particularly dedicated to his craft is War actor Yash Raaj Singh, who impressed audiences with his excellent portrayal of a spy in the 2019 blockbuster.
The actor, who is already a skilled equestrian, martial arts expert and fitness enthusiast, was recently spotted undergoing combat training in Los Angeles, California.
So, what prompted this upcoming actor-director to take up arms? If rumours are to be believed, the actor has been working round-the-clock to gain the body language and weapons handling skills of a military pro. After all, the key challenge of playing a convincing action character is to express emotional complexity through physicality.
The actor was training with American Defence Enterprises, Inc., which provides professional arms training for law enforcement and the military.
The actor’s snippets showing key moments from his training have sparked a curiosity among his fans as they eagerly wait for the release date of the actor’s upcoming web series.
The actor, on the other hand, has been busy sharing intriguing teasers with his fans, while undertaking new adventures in Dubai.
