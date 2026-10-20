years behind the scenes became the blueprint for travel curation

Article continues below advertisement

Founder Lindsey Levak spent more than 16 years inside private teams before turning that experience into a new model for UHNW travel, and she hopes others in behind-the-scenes roles recognize the value of the expertise they build along the way. At the highest level of private travel, what feels effortless is almost never simple. It is the product of judgment, anticipation, trusted relationships, and dozens of moving parts working as one. Lindsey Levak has spent more than 16 years working inside private households, family offices, and high-profile teams, gaining firsthand experience in what it takes to make that complexity feel seamless. Often traveling alongside principals for weeks at a stretch, she learned to manage one movement while the next was already taking shape. Her career has taken her from private homes and family offices to tours, film and television sets, fashion weeks, music-video productions, and other high-pressure environments where travel rarely exists in isolation from the rest of a principal’s life. She worked her way through increasingly complex assistant, travel, lifestyle, and operational roles before becoming a luxury travel advisor, gaining a different perspective on the same world at each stage. For much of that career, Levak was focused on doing the work well, not on positioning herself as an industry voice. It took time for her to recognize that the perspective she had built from inside these environments had value beyond execution and that she could use it to shape a model of her own.

Article continues below advertisement

What She Pays Attention To Levak calls what she built Private Travel Management, a model for managing a principal’s travel as one ongoing operation rather than a string of separate trips. Through Travel Curation, she provides an outside operating layer that works alongside the team already surrounding the principal, bringing ownership and continuity across the travel and related concierge ecosystem. The work starts with paying attention. Over time, Levak builds a picture of how a principal or family travels, from the hotels and room types they prefer and their aviation patterns to how they move on the ground, what they eat, how children or guests travel, who needs which information, when they need it, and how each partner should be briefed for the journey. The aim is to anticipate what will be needed before the traveler ever has to experience the complexity behind it. The work can extend well beyond flights and hotels. Villa arrival preparation, dining, glam, entertainment, private events, security coordination, and family or staff movements may all be part of the same travel operation, handled by Levak directly or alongside the client’s existing partners. For select high-stakes moments, she can also work on-site, integrating with the team through the critical period so that planning and execution remain connected. That integration is central to the model. In Levak’s experience, the personal assistants, executive assistants, household teams, family offices, security professionals, and advisors already surrounding a principal often bring deep expertise and longstanding trusted relationships. Private Travel Management is designed to work within that structure, connecting those strengths while providing clear ownership and continuity across the travel operation.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!