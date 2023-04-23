'Young And The Restless' Star Eric Braeden Reveals Cancer Diagnosis In Emotional Video
Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden revealed on Friday, April 21, that he is currently battling cancer.
In a 13-minute video uploaded to Facebook, the 82-year-old said that while on the mend from knee surgery, he was having prostate issues. Later on, his doctors told him the bad news.
"I hate to be this personal, but I think this may be good for some older guys who may or may not listen to this," the actor, who is currently undergoing immunotherapy, shared. "It'll happen to them. Your prostate grows as you grow older."
He shared he was having issues going to the bathroom, leading him to have a catheter inserted. After seeing a urologist, the issue didn't go away, leaving him in a lot of pain.
"I was close to Cedar's [Sinai] hospital and I thought, I'll just go to the urology department, what the hell. They may recognize me, who knows, but I'll just try it," he recalled.
Unfortunately, that's when his doctor gave him the cancer diagnosis.
"I said alright," Braeden recalled. "So needless to say I was taken aback. But I was determined to deal with it. … One doesn't really know what kind of cancer it is until they go into it."
Braeden is still exercising during treatment, but he's "learned to listen to my body more and not go all out."
"So if you've seen me a little under the weather, yeah, I have been, but I will lick this. This b****** ain't going to get me, I'm going to get it. I'll be in top form again soon," he said.
"So that's where I am right now," the star continued, adding that he will still appear on the beloved soap opera series during this time. "I love acting. I entertain people. I love your support. So, whenever you have someone in the family who goes through this, support them. It can work out. Nowadays, there is so much advancement in cancer treatment, you can survive it."
"I also know someone close to me who's had cancer; with chemo, which is tougher, much tougher. They have survived it. So nowadays there's so much advance in cancer treatment you can survive it," he said before blowing a kiss to the camera.