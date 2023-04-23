'Young And The Restless' Star Eric Braeden Reveals Cancer Diagnosis In Emotional Video

Braeden is still exercising during treatment, but he's "learned to listen to my body more and not go all out."

"So if you've seen me a little under the weather, yeah, I have been, but I will lick this. This b****** ain't going to get me, I'm going to get it. I'll be in top form again soon," he said.

"So that's where I am right now," the star continued, adding that he will still appear on the beloved soap opera series during this time. "I love acting. I entertain people. I love your support. So, whenever you have someone in the family who goes through this, support them. It can work out. Nowadays, there is so much advancement in cancer treatment, you can survive it."

"I also know someone close to me who's had cancer; with chemo, which is tougher, much tougher. They have survived it. So nowadays there's so much advance in cancer treatment you can survive it," he said before blowing a kiss to the camera.