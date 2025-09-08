or
Shania Twain, 60, Gives Fans a Rare Look at Her Tropical Vacation With Husband Frédéric Thiébaud: Photos

Photo of Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud
Source: MEGA

Singer Shania Twain, 60, gave fans a rare look into a luxurious tropical vacation she took with her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud, in new sizzling photos.

Sept. 8 2025, Published 1:59 p.m. ET

Shania Twain is living her best life on the beach.

The “You’re Still the One” singer, 60, gave fans a rare look into a luxurious tropical vacation she took with her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud, in new sizzling photos posted via Instagram on Sunday, September 7.

Shania Twain Shared New Vacation Photos

Photo of Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud have been married since 2011.
Source: @fred_thiebaud/Instagram

Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud have been married since 2011.

The carousel of photos began with a sultry shot of the singer sitting alongside the beach. Twain stunned in a floral minidress cinched with a bold cheetah-print belt that highlighted her snatched waist. She paired the look with chunky wedges and wore her hair in a soft updo, letting a few loose strands frame her face.

The next photo captured Twain and Thiébaud, 54, from behind as they romantically held hands on a beach while enjoying a fireworks show.

“Well that was fun 🤩,” she captioned the upload.

Shania Twain Celebrated Her 60th Birthday

Photo of Shania Twain marked her 60th birthday on August 28.
Source: @fred_thiebaud/Instagram

Shania Twain marked her 60th birthday on August 28.

The outing was seemingly a celebration of the singer’s 60th birthday, which she marked on August 28, as other photos captured Twain being surprised with a confetti-filled cake.

“BEAUTIFUL HUMAN ❤️😍🎂 you deserve it all queen happy birthday again 🥂🎉🎂🥂,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

Meanwhile, another user added, “Such a beauty! Happy birthday queen!”

“Happy birthday Shania twain!🎉👏🎂❤️🇧🇷,” a third quipped.

Shania Twain's Husband Is Rarely Seen by Fans

Photo of Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud wed after their former spouses' affair was discovered.
Source: @fred_thiebaud/Instagram

Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud wed after their former spouses' affair was discovered.

Twain doesn’t often share photos of her rarely-seen husband, whom she married in 2011. The pair famously got together after Twain’s former husband, Robert John "Mutt" Lange, had an affair with Thiébaud’s then-wife, Marie-Anne Thiébaud, who was also the singer’s best friend. Shania and Robert ended their 14-year marriage in 2008 after the affair was discovered.

Shania and Frédéric bonded over the heartbreak, as the “Any Man of Mine” singer has said, being able to lean on her future husband softened the difficult blow.

Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud Bonded Over Heartbreak

Photo of Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud bonded over heartbreak.
Source: MEGA

Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud bonded over heartbreak.

"He was so thoughtful about it all… It was not cool with him, but he was smarter about it. I was uncontrollably fragile over it, which I had never felt before ever because I thought for once I was stable,” she explained during a 2023 interview. “I really believe that I'm safe, so that really devastated me I think more than any other instability I've ever felt."

Shania called Frédéric one of the “smartest people” she knows, and his also being blindsided by their former spouses’ affair made her "feel better."

“Neither of us saw it coming … I allowed myself to trust too much … I did let my guard down too much,” she explained.

