or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Zac Efron
OK LogoNEWS

'My Ears!': Zac Efron's 'Real Singing Voice' From 'High School Musical' Shocks Fans in Leaked Audio

zac efron real singing voice leaked audio
Source: MEGA

A leaked audio clip allegedly revealed Zac Efron’s 'real singing voice' from 'High School Musical.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 13 2025, Published 7:20 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Zac Efron’s early singing skills are getting roasted online after a leaked audio clip allegedly revealed his original vocals from High School Musical.

A recording posted Wednesday, November 12, on social media claims to feature Efron’s demo of “Get’cha Head in the Game,” one of the film’s signature songs. While Efron played Troy Bolton in the 2006 Disney Channel hit, the version used in the movie was actually sung by actor and singer Drew Seeley.

Article continues below advertisement

“20 years after the release we can finally hear his voice,” the viral post read. “With the date from June 2005 the song has some different adlibs and the instrumental was still under production.”

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Fans reacted to the demo, saying they preferred Drew Seeley’s version.
Source: High School Musical/Disney

Fans reacted to the demo, saying they preferred Drew Seeley’s version.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans were quick to share their reactions — and many weren’t exactly impressed.

“Okay this isn’t the worst but it shows how much he really improved in the later films… he lowkey owes Drew Seeley for this starting point in his career tho because i would not have been singing along to this version as a kid,” one user wrote on X.

Another fan bluntly commented, “This sounds a mess.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of A leaked audio clip allegedly revealed Zac Efron’s real singing voice from 'High School Musical.'
Source: High School Musical/Disney

A leaked audio clip allegedly revealed Zac Efron’s real singing voice from 'High School Musical.'

Article continues below advertisement

“Thank god for Drew Seeley cause omfg my ears!!!!!! They bleeding!!!!” one post read, while another joked, “No way, that’s why they gave the job to Drew Seeley.”

Efron later performed his own vocals in High School Musical 2 (2007) and High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008), as well as in Hairspray (2007).

MORE ON:
Zac Efron

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @archive_hsm/X
Article continues below advertisement
image of Drew Seeley said he holds no resentment toward Zac Efron.
Source: MEGA

Drew Seeley said he holds no resentment toward Zac Efron.

Article continues below advertisement

Seeley, who also auditioned for the role of Troy, told E! News that he holds no resentment toward Efron.

“I was a good five, six years older than Vanessa,” he explained in 2024, referring to Vanessa Hudgens, who played Gabriella Montez. “So in my mind, that had something to do with it. I probably didn’t look right with the lineup of everybody else. And also, Zac is a very talented actor and was great in the role. So, I think they did it right.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Drew Seeley believes everything worked out the way it should.
Source: High School Musical/Disney

Drew Seeley believes everything worked out the way it should.

Article continues below advertisement

“I was never told by Disney why they ended up using my voice and not Zac’s,” Seeley added. “That’s always been a mystery to me.”

In an exclusive interview with OK!, Seeley made it clear that he doesn’t hold a grudge.

“I feel like Zac was cast right for that,” he said. “I think he was really good in the film and obviously his career is blowing up and I wish him the best. I think everything happens how it’s supposed to happen.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.