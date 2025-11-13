'My Ears!': Zac Efron's 'Real Singing Voice' From 'High School Musical' Shocks Fans in Leaked Audio

Article continues below advertisement

Zac Efron’s early singing skills are getting roasted online after a leaked audio clip allegedly revealed his original vocals from High School Musical. A recording posted Wednesday, November 12, on social media claims to feature Efron’s demo of “Get’cha Head in the Game,” one of the film’s signature songs. While Efron played Troy Bolton in the 2006 Disney Channel hit, the version used in the movie was actually sung by actor and singer Drew Seeley.

Article continues below advertisement

“20 years after the release we can finally hear his voice,” the viral post read. “With the date from June 2005 the song has some different adlibs and the instrumental was still under production.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: High School Musical/Disney Fans reacted to the demo, saying they preferred Drew Seeley’s version.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans were quick to share their reactions — and many weren’t exactly impressed. “Okay this isn’t the worst but it shows how much he really improved in the later films… he lowkey owes Drew Seeley for this starting point in his career tho because i would not have been singing along to this version as a kid,” one user wrote on X. Another fan bluntly commented, “This sounds a mess.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: High School Musical/Disney A leaked audio clip allegedly revealed Zac Efron’s real singing voice from 'High School Musical.'

Article continues below advertisement

“Thank god for Drew Seeley cause omfg my ears!!!!!! They bleeding!!!!” one post read, while another joked, “No way, that’s why they gave the job to Drew Seeley.” Efron later performed his own vocals in High School Musical 2 (2007) and High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008), as well as in Hairspray (2007).

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Original demo of "Get'cha Head in the Game" with the vocals of Zac Efron leak online. 20 years after the release we can finally hear his voice.



With the date from June 2005 the song has some different adlibs and the instrumental was still under production. #HSM20 pic.twitter.com/Tfa2vlVM4P — High School Musical Fan Archive (@archive_hsm) November 11, 2025 Source: @archive_hsm/X

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Drew Seeley said he holds no resentment toward Zac Efron.

Article continues below advertisement

Seeley, who also auditioned for the role of Troy, told E! News that he holds no resentment toward Efron. “I was a good five, six years older than Vanessa,” he explained in 2024, referring to Vanessa Hudgens, who played Gabriella Montez. “So in my mind, that had something to do with it. I probably didn’t look right with the lineup of everybody else. And also, Zac is a very talented actor and was great in the role. So, I think they did it right.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: High School Musical/Disney Drew Seeley believes everything worked out the way it should.

Article continues below advertisement

“I was never told by Disney why they ended up using my voice and not Zac’s,” Seeley added. “That’s always been a mystery to me.”