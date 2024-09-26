or
Zac Efron Was Encouraged to Date Vanessa Hudgens While Filming 'High School Musical' Despite Having Girlfriend Back Home

Photo of Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens.
Source: MEGA

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens dated from 2005-2010.

By:

Sept. 26 2024, Published 4:22 p.m. ET

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens' teenage romance was filled with drama both on and off the big screen.

In Ashley Spencer’s new book, Disney High: The Untold Story of the Rise and Fall of Disney Channel’s Tween Empire, secrets about the early days of High School Musical costars' relationship were spilled nearly two decades after the A-list stars started dating while filming the hit movie franchise in 2005.

zac efron encouraged date vanessa hudgens high school musical
Source: MEGA

The Disney Channel stars started dating while filming 'High School Musical' almost 20 years ago.

According to the author, Efron confided in HSM choreographer Charles "Chucky" Klapow after developing feelings for Hudgens during their time on set.

After a "rare, wild night of intermingling" at a cast party, the 17 Again star, now 36, looked to Klapow, now 44, for some guidance, as Efron found himself wedged in the middle of a love triangle between Hudgens, now 35, and a girl he was dating back home.

zac efron encouraged date vanessa hudgens high school musical
Source: MEGA

A new book revealed Zac Efron was allegedly encouraged to date his costar Vanessa Hudgens.

"I don’t know what to do, man. Vanessa is super into me, and I have feelings for her, too. I don’t want to do the wrong thing with my girlfriend," Spencer claimed Efron said to Klapow at the time.

"I also don’t want to shut Vanessa down and ruin the chemistry in the movie," he allegedly added, as Efron and Hudgens played love interests and main characters Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez in the 2006 Disney Channel movie and the sequels that followed.

zac efron encouraged date vanessa hudgens high school musical
Source: MEGA

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens starred alongside Ashely Tisdale, Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu in the hit movie franchise.

Zac Efron

Per Spencer, Klapow encouraged Efron to "explore" his and Hudgens' connection regardless of his feelings for the girl back home since they were all "so young" and far away from their normal lives while filming in Utah.

After seeking advice from the choreographer, Efron and Klapow were said to have returned to the hotel room where the cast — including Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Luca Grabeel and Monique Coleman — had been hanging out, when the night quickly "delved into melodrama."

zac efron encouraged date vanessa hudgens high school musical
Source: MEGA

Zac Efron had a girlfriend back home when he started to develop feelings for Vanessa Hudgens.

"Vanessa was in tears, crying in the locked bathroom with Ashley," Spencer described of Hudgens and Tisdale, who played Sharpay Evans in the film. "It seemed as if the tipping point of her unrequited love had been reached."

"Corbin tried to console her from the other room until Zac knocked on the bathroom door, and Ashley left the two of them to talk alone," the author continued.

Grabeel's recollection of the evening was also revealed in the book, with the Halloweentown High actor, who played Sharpay's brother Ryan, remembering how Efron and Hudgens eventually emerged from the bathroom holding hands.

"I mean, it was so high school," Grabeel, now 39, wrote. "It was like, 'He broke up with his girlfriend, and we’re together now.'"

Efron and Hudgens ultimately split in 2010 after dating for five years. Their romantic relationship lasted through High School Musical 2 and High School Musical 3, which released in 2007 and 2008, respectively.

