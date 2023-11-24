Home > Photos > Zac Efron PHOTOS 15 Photos of Zac Efron's Transformation: From Teen Heartthrob to Sparking Plastic Surgery Rumors Source: MEGA

June 2007

Source: MEGA Zac Efron started his career in the early 2000s.

Zac Efron made fans swoon when he arrived at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards at the Gibson Amphitheater while donning a light gray suit that matched his blue eyes.

July 2007

Source: MEGA His early works included guest appearances on TV series like 'Firefly' and 'The Guardian.'

The cast members of the highly anticipated film Hairspray arrived at the Ziegfeld Theatre on July 16, 2007, for the premiere — days before the official release on July 20 of the same year. Efron played the role of Link Larkin in the flick, starring alongside John Travolta, Allison Janney, Christopher Walken, Michelle Pfeiffer, James Marsden and Elijah Kelley, to name a few.

August 2007

Source: MEGA Zac Efron's big break came when he was cast to lead the 'High School Musical' franchise alongside Vanessa Hudgens.

Efron sported a vest on top of a white shirt when he graced the Teen Choice Awards 2007. He attended the event at the Gibson Amphitheater, where he won the Choice Male Hottie award.

October 2008

Source: MEGA They recorded an album for the first film, which was soon certified quadruple platinum by the RIAA.

Aattendees of the High School Musical 3 premiere at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif., turned their heads when Efron graced the red carpet in his jaw-dropping suit and brush up hairstyle.

March 2009

Source: MEGA He is set to appear in the upcoming Sean Durkin movie 'The Iron Claw.'

Efron appeared at the U.K. film premiere of 17 Again at the Oden West End in London wearing a gray suit and pants paired with dark-colored tie and black shoes.

February 2011

Source: MEGA Zac Efron expanded his career by launching his production company, Ninjas Runnin' Wild, under Warner Bros.

The former teen star worked with Pfeiffer in the flick New Year's Eve. He sported a spiky hairstyle when spotted on the romantic comedy.

February 5, 2012

Source: MEGA He surprised everyone when he revealed that he sought treatment for his alcohol and substance abuse in 2013.

Efron turned up to the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., following his The Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance with Taylor Swift.

May 2012

Source: MEGA Amid his success, Zac Efron also developed mental health issues.

The "Rewrite the Stars" singer aged like a fine wine, and fans witnessed his timeless appearance at the premiere of The Paperboy at the Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2012, in Cannes, France.

April 2014

Source: MEGA He suffered insomnia and depression while working on 'Baywatch.'

For the Neighbors premiere, Efron arrived in a patterned suit and trousers to give his best pose to everyone at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif.

April 2017

Source: MEGA Zac Efron also worked in the upcoming flicks 'A Family Affair' and 'Ricky Stanicky.'

Efron opted to go casual when he marked his first-ever Baywatch SlowMo Marathon at Microsoft Square in Los Angeles.

May 2017

Source: MEGA He released the single 'Rewrite the Stars' in 2018.

Efron showed off his dyed hair at the The MTV Movie and TV Awards in 2017.

January 2018

Source: MEGA He won the Choice Breakout TV Star at the Teen Choice Awards 2006.

Efron debuted a more mature look at the 75th Golden Awards Arrivals after growing out his beard and mustache. His black suit also unleashed his manlier look that set pulses racing.

May 2019

Source: MEGA Zac Efron earned two nominations at the 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards for 'Down to Earth with Zac Efron.'

The "Gotta Go My Own Way" singer bleached his hair and opted for platinum blonde hair for the screening of Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile at the Tribeca Film Festival.

April 2021

Source: FACEBOOK WATCH He dismissed plastic surgery rumors in 2021.

Efron joined the long list of celebrities who took part in Earth Day! The Musical in 2021 to observe Earth Day. He took to Instagram to mark the arrival of the special musical, launched with Bill Nye's help. "I've been so blessed to be able to travel and see all of the amazing things people are doing for the planet. It's a beautiful world, let's protect it," he captioned the post. Instead of focusing on his cause, some fans expressed shock as they assumed he had work done. Over a year after the plastic surgery rumors emerged, he finally revealed what caused his jaw transformation: an injury in November 2013. "If I valued what other people thought of me to the extent that they may think I do. I definitely wouldn't be able to do this work," Efron added amid "jaw-gate."

September 2022

Source: MEGA Zac Efron expressed his desire to portray Matthew Perry in a biopic.

Amid the lingering plastic surgery rumors, Efron chose to focus on his projects and careers by attending The Greatest Beer Run Ever at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.