Feud Explodes: Zach Bryan Scales Barbed Wire Fence While Shouting at Country Star Gavin Adcock During Music Festival
The music community was rocked over the weekend as tensions flared between rising country stars Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock at the Born & Raised Festival in Pryor, Okla.
In what could only be described as a chaotic scene, Bryan, 29, was filmed scaling a chain link fence and exchanging heated words with Adcock, 26. This unexpected confrontation has sent shockwaves through their fanbases, igniting speculation about an ongoing feud between the two singers.
Footage shared on TikTok captured the explosive moment that took place on Saturday, September 13, where Bryan appeared to challenge Adcock to a physical altercation. The “Quittin’ Time” singer was seen gesturing animatedly, shouting, “You wanna fight like a man? Open the gate!” The incident quickly escalated, reflecting a personal rift that has been brewing between the pair since earlier this month.
In another clip from the festival, Bryan seemingly issued a chilling threat, stating, “If they open this f------ gate, I’ll f-------- kill you.”
Meanwhile, Adcock responded with a sharp retort, allegedly calling Bryan a “clown son of a b------.” As Bryan attempted to jump the fence to confront Adcock directly, security intervened, preventing a physical clash from occurring.
The drama didn’t stop there. Bryan, undeterred by the barriers, took to Instagram to address the incident, telling Adcock, “Eat a Snickers, bro,” while showcasing the confrontation.
The caption on Adcock’s repost of the altercation, however, played to the crowd's humor, noting, “When you get death threats from Sack Cryin before you headline in his hometown.”
While the details of the confrontation have gone viral, both singers have opted to remain tight-lipped in the aftermath.
The roots of their feud can be traced back to August when Adcock criticized Bryan for allegedly responding harshly to a teenage fan who expressed disappointment at not receiving a photo or hug after a performance. On the “Nashville Now” podcast, Adcock implied that Bryan's true character was at odds with his public persona; “I think that Zach Bryan puts on a big mask in his day-to-day life and sometimes he can’t help but rip it off and show his true colors,” he claimed.
Their conflict is not without precedent; Bryan has had his fair share of public skirmishes, notably with his ex-girlfriend, Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia, after their highly publicized split. The winding relationship has further fueled his reputation for a tempestuous spirit, yet it's the latest showdown with Adcock that has really put him back in the spotlight.
Adding fuel to the fire, Adcock revealed to a fan that he had to prioritize his career over confronting Bryan. With an earnest tone, he stated, “Had a show to play for Oklahoma. Wasn’t going to jail over that Psycho.” This insight suggests that the rivalry may extend beyond mere posturing and into real concern about reputation and artistry in the competitive world of country music.
Bryan, despite the confrontation, found time at the festival to make an unexpected appearance, joining fellow artist Gabriella Rose on stage.