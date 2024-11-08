Brianna Chickenfry Declines $12 Million Offer From Ex Zach Bryan to Stay Silent on Breakup Amid Emotional Abuse Claims
Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia put her truth before money following her breakup from country star Zach Bryan.
During the Thursday night, November 7, episode of LaPaglia's "BFFs" podcast, which she co-hosts with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards, the 25-year-old revealed she declined a $12 million settlement allegedly offered to her from Bryan if she agreed to sign a non-disclosure agreement. The settlement would have ultimately silenced her from discussing any "experiences" involving the "Revival" singer and their relationship of more than a year.
LaPaglia first addressed the shocking situation in a previously unaired solo segment of the podcast episode recorded last week.
"After everything was done, I was approached by [Bryan’s] team and I was offered a lot of money, a big lump sum of money and a few options," she explained regarding her messy split from the "Oklahoma Smokeshow" hitmaker, which occurred at the end of October.
LaPaglia said she would have received the "money over the course of three years," however, Bryan's team "would’ve been monitoring everything that I do."
"I thought about it for a second and I think they tend to forget, I started to forget, that I was someone, I was established, I was successful, before [Bryan]," she declared of the "I Remember Everything" singer, whom LaPaglia accused of emotionally abusing her throughout the entirety of their high-profile relationship. "I’m going to be someone, I’m going to be established [and] I’m going to be successful after him [too]."
"Maybe I’m not going to be selling out stadiums and f------ making hundreds of millions of dollars," the "Plan Bri Uncut" podcast host continued while explaining her reasoning for choosing not to accept the loads of cash Bryan presented her with. "I'm alright where I’m at and I don’t want blood money. I don’t think you can pay people off that you hurt [and expect] for them to protect you … offering millions of dollars to this apparent beautiful relationship [and] keep it a secret, speaks volumes."
"I did not accept any money. I will not accept any money. I think it’s beneath me. I think that it’s f----- up," LaPaglia doubled down.
According to Portnoy, LaPaglia's decision didn't come easy.
"That’s life-changing money," the Barstool Sports founder admitted. "One hour she’d be like, 'I’m not taking it. F--- that. I’m not taking it.' The next hour [she’d say], 'too much money, [I] have to take it. How can I pass up $12 million?'"
"It was a moral battle," LaPaglia confessed, noting she called "everyone" to see if they had "the answer" for her.
"From the get-go, I was like … 'f--- you, I don’t want your money,' but then you look at my family, who obviously doesn’t have money and comes from nothing and they’re like, 'take the money,'" the Boston native detailed. LaPaglia mentioned Bryan also offered to buy her a house or a NYC apartment if she accepted the deal.
Bryan seemed to respond to LaPaglia's emotional abuse claims and settlement discussion via a cryptic post shared to his Instagram Story, where he reposted a photo uploaded by the official account of late author Jack Kerouac's estate.
The caption of the post featured a line from Kerouac’s famed novel On the Road, which read: "I didn’t know what to say. I felt like crying, Godd—— everybody in the world wants an explanation for your acts and for your very being."