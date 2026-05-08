Zara Larsson Loses Her Heel Mid-Performance During Crazy Wardrobe Malfunction on 'Today' Show: Photos

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It ain’t her fault she suffered a wardrobe malfunction! During the Friday, May 8, Today show concert series, Zara Larsson lost her heel in the middle of performing her hit song “Lush Life.”

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Source: MEGA Zara Larsson told the crowd the heel fell off her stiletto.

The singer, 28, welcomed Today host Sheinelle Jones on stage to join her in the viral “Lush Life” dance. “We gotta dance extra hard because I lost my heel!” Larsson declared, then showed off her damaged stiletto. Jones’ mouth hung open, but the two ladies proceeded with dancing nonetheless. Larsson visited New York City to perform several of her most popular tracks, including “Midnight Sun,” “Pretty Ugly” and “Stateside.”

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Source: MEGA Zara Larsson kept dancing despite the wardrobe malfunction.

Larsson noticeably adopted new heels when she joined Today’s 3rd hour for an interview after the show, where she reflected on her recent career success. “Now as I'm older I really practice to be present and to be in the moment,” the blonde beauty said. “And I really do feel like I really take it all in and I feel really grateful and happy for everything that's happening.”

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Zara Larsson Breaks Down Her Bold Wardrobe Choices

Source: MEGA Zara Larsson performed her recent hit song 'Midnight Sun.'

Larsson went on to describe her signature bold, colorful style choices. “I think it's just, again, coming back to what I was watching growing up and my fantasy of what an adult wears and is. And what I used to dress my Barbie in and, you know, just having fun with it,” she explained. “That's just who I am as a person. I think when I was younger, I used to try to suppress that a little bit because I wanted people to look at me as cool and fashionable but now I'm just like, ‘Let's just be true. Let's just be true to who I am,' which is very sparkly, on the edge of a little tacky, just fun, colorful.”

Zara Larsson Reflects on Sudden Rise to Fame Again

Source: MEGA Zara Larsson brought Sheinelle Jones on stage for 'Lush Life.'