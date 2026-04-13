Justin Bieber's YouTube-Assisted Coachella Performance Ripped by Fellow Pop Star Zara Larsson: 'What the F---?'

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Justin Bieber's Coachella 2026 performance had its fair share of critics — including fellow pop star Zara Larsson. "It's giving let's smoke and watch YouTube," the "Can't Tame Her" artist, 28, captioned a video posted via TikTok on Sunday, April 12.

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Zara Larsson Ripped Justin Bieber's Coachella Performance

Source: @zaralarrson/TikTok Zara Larsson shared her opinion of Justin Bieber's Coachella performance.

In the video, Larsson was watching the Indio, Calif., festival's livestream with a group of friends while on tour, laughing as Bieber, 32, appeared to scroll through memes on his computer mid-performance. "What the f---," Larsson said, adding in her caption, "Dream blunt rotation."

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@zaralarsson He’s in my dream blunt rotation ♬ original sound - Zara Larsson Source: @zaralarsson/TikTok Zara Larsson missed the festival due to her tour schedule.

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Zara Larsson's Reaction Divided Fans

Source: MEGA Justin Bieber's Coachella performance received mixed reviews from fans.

"This is very tone deaf. Him doing this showed how he’s healing himself," one critic said, defending the "All That Matters" singer. "His fans didn’t mind it at all because it came off so genuinely." A second wrote, "Who cares, his fans loved the connection, makes sense he started on YT, it’s nostalgia." Others defended Larsson's opinion, writing, "NO WAY THEY PAID HIM MILLIONS FOR THAT."

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Lizzo Supported Justin Bieber After His Coachella Performance

Source: MEGA Lizzo praised Justin Bieber's performance.

Lizzo defended Bieber's performance with a heartfelt post on Instagram, writing, "I watched a pop star who grew up in front of the world fully transcend into his artistry last night." "I watched someone who gave us his all, his whole life... finally nourish hisself. I have no pictures or videos because I was fully present in the moment," the "Juice" singer, 37, wrote via Instagram on April 12. "Justin invited us and whoever chose to come with him was blessed with a beautiful ride. When you use your gift for God, it will make people uncomfortable. But that’s OK because the ones who stick beside you will feel the love. Thank you." Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber, appreciated the message, writing in the comments section, "😢🥹🥹🥹❤️❤️❤️."

Justin Bieber Performed With His Younger Self

Source: MEGA Justin Bieber headlined day two of Coachella on April 11.