Justin Bieber's YouTube-Assisted Coachella Performance Ripped by Fellow Pop Star Zara Larsson: 'What the F---?'
April 13 2026, Published 12:32 p.m. ET
Justin Bieber's Coachella 2026 performance had its fair share of critics — including fellow pop star Zara Larsson.
"It's giving let's smoke and watch YouTube," the "Can't Tame Her" artist, 28, captioned a video posted via TikTok on Sunday, April 12.
Zara Larsson Ripped Justin Bieber's Coachella Performance
In the video, Larsson was watching the Indio, Calif., festival's livestream with a group of friends while on tour, laughing as Bieber, 32, appeared to scroll through memes on his computer mid-performance.
"What the f---," Larsson said, adding in her caption, "Dream blunt rotation."
Zara Larsson's Reaction Divided Fans
"This is very tone deaf. Him doing this showed how he’s healing himself," one critic said, defending the "All That Matters" singer. "His fans didn’t mind it at all because it came off so genuinely."
A second wrote, "Who cares, his fans loved the connection, makes sense he started on YT, it’s nostalgia."
Others defended Larsson's opinion, writing, "NO WAY THEY PAID HIM MILLIONS FOR THAT."
- Shirtless Justin Bieber Strips Down to His Underwear and Socks During Emotional Performance at 2026 Grammys: Watch
- Justin Timberlake Under Fire for Lackluster Performance at Electric Castle Festival: 'Dude Took a Day Off'
- Justin Timberlake Fans Beg 'Tired' Singer to Take a 'Break' From Touring After 'Lazy' Concert Backlash: 'It's a Mediocre Performance'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Lizzo Supported Justin Bieber After His Coachella Performance
Lizzo defended Bieber's performance with a heartfelt post on Instagram, writing, "I watched a pop star who grew up in front of the world fully transcend into his artistry last night."
"I watched someone who gave us his all, his whole life... finally nourish hisself. I have no pictures or videos because I was fully present in the moment," the "Juice" singer, 37, wrote via Instagram on April 12. "Justin invited us and whoever chose to come with him was blessed with a beautiful ride. When you use your gift for God, it will make people uncomfortable. But that’s OK because the ones who stick beside you will feel the love. Thank you."
Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber, appreciated the message, writing in the comments section, "😢🥹🥹🥹❤️❤️❤️."
Justin Bieber Performed With His Younger Self
The "Boyfriend" singer headlined day two of the desert music festival on Saturday, April 11. The show marked the dad-of-one's first large-scale show after stepping back from the spotlight as he recovered from significant health challenges, including Ramsay Hunt syndrome in 2022, which caused partial facial paralysis.
Justin dressed casually in a red hoodie before stripping down to a black T-shirt during the performance.
Alongside his biggest hits, the vocalist incorporated throwback YouTube clips of himself covering Chris Brown and Ne-Yo before fame, even performing alongside his younger self onstage.