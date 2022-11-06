ZavoMedia PR Group Founder Liana Zavo Reveals PR Secrets As Her NY-Based Agency Becomes International
After decades of expertise in public relations, Liana Zavo shares PR steps for building authority that made ZavoMedia PR Group an international brand.
As businesses struggle to stand out in an intensely saturated market, it's easy to see why some companies give up early in the competition. While resources and tools are accessible in the digital mainstream, one can quickly get lost and waste valuable time figuring out how to dominate the industry.
“Establishing authority is a crucial aspect that should be a priority for all. When a brand has authority, it has influence. It becomes the go-to for people when they need something,” says Liana Zavo, the founder and CEO of ZavoMedia PR Group based in New York.
Simply put, a brand that knows how to build authority and take advantage of good PR can impact any industry. Take ZavoMedia PR Group as the perfect example.
In March 2022, Zavo’s agency became an international brand with remote offices in London, Dubai, Australia, Paris and Singapore. Her success in the PR industry is the culmination of over a decade of experience, hard work, leadership and dedication to helping thought leaders, entrepreneurs and C-level executives gain authority and recognition in their respective industries.
"For new businesses, gaining a foothold and becoming an authority can be daunting. But through technology and social media, businesses can quickly widen their reach and gain more exposure," Zavo highlights. "This is a good start for brands to build their presence and nurture growth to becoming an online authority."
Fortunately, steps can be taken to establish online credibility and gain the trust of the masses without spending a fortune. Zavo shares valuable tips that businesses can use to leverage their brands in the market.
One of the quickest ways to make your brand known is to start within your locality. Collaborate with influencers and tap into local publications to introduce your brand story and penetrate the local market. This strategy generates brand awareness that allows you to gain traction and attention from local customers.
"Network with journalists and get published in newspapers and on their online social accounts. The local news media can give you a good headstart in planting your seeds in the industry," Zavo explains. With consistency, these seeds will grow your visibility and widen your reach.
2. Create campaigns to grow your influence.
Get creative with social media campaigns to promote your products and services on various media platforms. One good example is the hashtag campaign, where participants can also comment, tag friends and share the brand’s post multiple times to boost publicity.
"Hashtags make it easier for people to find your brand. The more creative and unique your hashtag, the easier it is to remember," Zavo says.
At the same time, bolster your SEO marketing strategies to make your brand more visible. Getting good rankings in search engines results in more leads that can become potential customers.
3. Become an expert to build your authority.
Experts stay on top of the chain because of their wisdom and expertise in their respective niches. Experience and in-depth knowledge are valuable assets, making brands look more attractive to consumers who want only the best in the market.
The advent of social media has made it easier for experts to get recognized. "Share essential knowledge and become that source where everyone goes when they need something." Zavo highlights consistency as a crucial factor in building online authority. “People look up to experts who consistently show up and deliver,” she says.
4. Keep up with the trends.
Global trends are often ever-changing. Businesses must stay updated and relevant to the times to remain in the competition. By following the latest trends and adapting to changes, brands can integrate better strategies and improve their business structure.
Zavo reveals that a brand that can first integrate a new trend can be viewed as an authority by other businesses. “They will perceive your business as the “in the know” and a pioneer in setting a trend that can make a lot of traction, credibility and profit,” she explains.
Catapulting to success doesn’t happen overnight, but with an authority that keeps growing, it can be the key for brands to quickly achieve their business goals. “Become the authority first and the rest will follow–high conversion rates, increased sales and a booming popularity,” Zavo says.