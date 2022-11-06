ZavoMedia PR Group Founder Liana Zavo Reveals PR Secrets As Her NY-Based Agency Becomes International

“Establishing authority is a crucial aspect that should be a priority for all. When a brand has authority, it has influence. It becomes the go-to for people when they need something,” says Liana Zavo, the founder and CEO of ZavoMedia PR Group based in New York.

Simply put, a brand that knows how to build authority and take advantage of good PR can impact any industry. Take ZavoMedia PR Group as the perfect example.

In March 2022, Zavo’s agency became an international brand with remote offices in London, Dubai, Australia, Paris and Singapore. Her success in the PR industry is the culmination of over a decade of experience, hard work, leadership and dedication to helping thought leaders, entrepreneurs and C-level executives gain authority and recognition in their respective industries.

"For new businesses, gaining a foothold and becoming an authority can be daunting. But through technology and social media, businesses can quickly widen their reach and gain more exposure," Zavo highlights. "This is a good start for brands to build their presence and nurture growth to becoming an online authority."