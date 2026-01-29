Zayn Malik Accused of Snubbing Former One Direction Bandmate Harry Styles as Fans React to Brutal Ticket Price Dig

Article continues below advertisement

Zayn Malik sparked drama after fans accused him of throwing shade at former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles during a recent show. "I just want to say, a big, big thank you to each and every single one of you for being here tonight," Malik, 33, expressed onstage in a video shared by a fan on Thursday, January 29. "You could've been anywhere, but you decided to spend your night with me. Hopefully, the ticket prices weren't too high ... Just saying."

Fans Accuse Zayn Malik of Throwing Shade at Harry Styles

Source: MEGA Zayn Malik made a dig about high ticket prices during a recent performance.

The crowd reacted with a mix of screams and confusion, with social media convinced it was a dig toward the "Watermelon Sugar" singer, 31, who recently faced backlash over ticket pricing for his newly announced Together, Together Tour. "CLOCK HARRY FOR ME LMAO," one supporter wrote, while another added, "Zayn out here doing affordable king behavior while some people charging mortgage payments for a 3-hour set just saying." "He's so hot while shading harry oh zayn we love you," a third fan added.

Harry Styles' Tour Faced Backlash Over High Ticket Prices

Source: MEGA Harry Styles announced his first tour in almost three years last week.

Styles unveiled the limited tour last week, with dates in Amsterdam, London, São Paolo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne and Sydney, marking his first live performances since 2023. As the presale began this week, fans quickly took to social media to share their frustrations with ticket pricing, posting screenshots of two tickets totaling $1,532.80. "I'm sorry, Harry, but I just can't justify spending an entire paycheck on two concert tickets," read one social media user's caption, while another wrote, "It's giving 'TOGETHER? NEVER.' *cries self to sleep.*"

Harry Styles Has Shaded Zayn Malik in the Past

Source: MEGA Harry Styles doesn't often speak out about his former bandmates.

Styles added six additional shows to his London tour stop due to garnering more than 11.5 million total presale registrations, the largest volume ever for an artist presale, according to ABC News. Though the Don't Worry Darling actor doesn't often speak publicly of his former bandmates, he seemingly alluded to some beef between himself and Malik during a 2019 appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Harry Styles Joked About Zayn Malik's Solo Career

Source: MEGA Harry Styles seemingly made a dig at Zayn Malik's solo career in 2017.