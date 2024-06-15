Zendaya's Dating History: 4 Men She's Been in a Relationship With or Linked To

Zendaya and Trevor Jackson worked together in the 2013 music video for "Like We Grown." They reconnected in the pilot episode of K.C. Undercover.

Months after the buzz started, Zendaya spoke with HipHollywood to address the hearsay.

"There's going to be those [rumors] but he's my best friend in the whole world. I love him to death. That's all it is," she said.

Jackson made a similar statement in another interview, saying, "We be laughing every time we hear it. I can understand why people think that because we are really close. But, no she's just my friend."

But during Zendaya's interview with Vogue, she admitted she had a secret relationship with her first love from 2012 to 2016. Though she did not name her boyfriend, many assumed the man she spoke about was Jackson.