Zendaya's Dating History: 4 Men She's Been in a Relationship With or Linked To
Trevor Jackson
Zendaya and Trevor Jackson worked together in the 2013 music video for "Like We Grown." They reconnected in the pilot episode of K.C. Undercover.
Months after the buzz started, Zendaya spoke with HipHollywood to address the hearsay.
"There's going to be those [rumors] but he's my best friend in the whole world. I love him to death. That's all it is," she said.
Jackson made a similar statement in another interview, saying, "We be laughing every time we hear it. I can understand why people think that because we are really close. But, no she's just my friend."
But during Zendaya's interview with Vogue, she admitted she had a secret relationship with her first love from 2012 to 2016. Though she did not name her boyfriend, many assumed the man she spoke about was Jackson.
Odell Beckham Jr.
Following her romance with her first love, Zendaya sparked rumors that she moved on with . after multiple media outlets revealed they were spotted leaving a party together.
Zendaya's dad, Kazembe Coleman, dismissed the romance rumors in his interview with TMZ.
"There's no relationship. When you see my daughter out on a date without me, it's a relationship. It's like an audition. It's an interview."
Jacob Elordi
While costarring on Euphoria, Zendaya and Jacob Elordi made headlines after being spotted in different locations. A source also told E! in February 2020 that they had been seeing each other for months.
However, they were never seen together again after a March 2020 outing.
The pair never addressed their relationship, but the Priscilla actor once gushed about Zendaya in his December 2020 interview with GQ.
"Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know? She's super dope to work with. She's an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us," said Elordi. "She's like my sister."
Tom Holland
Prior to her rumored romance with Elordi, Zendaya was linked to Tom Holland while working on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming. The costars maintained they were only friends, but they were pictured kissing while in Holland's car in Los Angeles in July 2021.
After the outing, they made their relationship public by attending events and mentioning each other during interviews.
“We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight. One day you’re a kid and you’re at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you’re Spider-Man,” she gushed about Holland in her interview with Vogue. “I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully.”
In April, they were pictured seemingly sharing a kiss during the London premiere of Zendaya's film, Challengers, at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.