Braless Zendaya Stuns at 'Euphoria' Premiere as She's Not Photographed With Costar Sydney Sweeney Amid Feud Rumors: Photos

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Zendaya brought the drama to the Euphoria Season 3 premiere, turning heads in a daring backless gown sans bra. The Oakland, Calif. native, 29, stole the show in a chocolate brown halter gown by Ashi Studio while on the red carpet at the Chinese Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 7.

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Zendaya Rocked Backless Look

Source: MEGA Zendaya attended the 'Euphoria' Season 3 premiere on April 7.

Zendaya, who stars in the HBO drama as Rue Bennett, rocked a short, sleek bob and kept her accessories minimal, letting her five-carat engagement ring from Tom Holland and the rumored gold wedding band, often seen during her press run for her wedding-themed film, The Drama, do the talking. The gown featured a long, dramatic train, which she paired with matching pointed-toe heels.

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'Euphoria' Premiere Fuels Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney Feud Rumors

Source: MEGA Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney did not pose for photos together on the red carpet, fueling feud rumors.

The stars came out in full force for the highly anticipated Season 3 premiere, including Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Zendaya slipped out after posing solo, skipping group shots altogether. The only group photos featured Sweeney, 28, Demie, 35, Schafer, 27, and Apatow, 28, fueling speculation of a possible rift.

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Why Are Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney Rumored to Be Feuding?

Source: MEGA Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney are reportedly feuding over their differing political views.

Multiple outlets reported in November 2025 that the Dune star and The Housemaid actress were feuding over their differing political views. Earlier that year, Sweeney notably appeared in a controversial campaign for American Eagle, which many believed promoted eugenics, a widely discredited theory about the improvement of human genetics through selective reproduction. The former Disney star reportedly refused to do press with Sweeney, and the two also allegedly refuse to stand next to each other at events.

Zendaya Talks Future of 'Euphoria'

Source: MEGA Zendaya earned two Emmy Awards for her role in 'Euphoria.'