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Braless Zendaya Stuns at 'Euphoria' Premiere as She's Not Photographed With Costar Sydney Sweeney Amid Feud Rumors: Photos

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Source: MEGA

Zendaya turned heads at the ‘Euphoria’ season 3 premiere, daring to bare it all in a backless dress amid rumors she's feuding with her costar Sydney Sweeney.

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April 8 2026, Published 1:04 p.m. ET

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Zendaya brought the drama to the Euphoria Season 3 premiere, turning heads in a daring backless gown sans bra.

The Oakland, Calif. native, 29, stole the show in a chocolate brown halter gown by Ashi Studio while on the red carpet at the Chinese Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 7.

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Zendaya Rocked Backless Look

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Photo of Zendaya attended the 'Euphoria' Season 3 premiere on April 7.
Source: MEGA

Zendaya attended the 'Euphoria' Season 3 premiere on April 7.

Zendaya, who stars in the HBO drama as Rue Bennett, rocked a short, sleek bob and kept her accessories minimal, letting her five-carat engagement ring from Tom Holland and the rumored gold wedding band, often seen during her press run for her wedding-themed film, The Drama, do the talking.

The gown featured a long, dramatic train, which she paired with matching pointed-toe heels.

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'Euphoria' Premiere Fuels Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney Feud Rumors

Photo of Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney did not pose for photos together on the red carpet, fueling feud rumors.
Source: MEGA

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney did not pose for photos together on the red carpet, fueling feud rumors.

The stars came out in full force for the highly anticipated Season 3 premiere, including Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney.

However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Zendaya slipped out after posing solo, skipping group shots altogether. The only group photos featured Sweeney, 28, Demie, 35, Schafer, 27, and Apatow, 28, fueling speculation of a possible rift.

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Why Are Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney Rumored to Be Feuding?

Photo of Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney are reportedly feuding over their differing political views.
Source: MEGA

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney are reportedly feuding over their differing political views.

Multiple outlets reported in November 2025 that the Dune star and The Housemaid actress were feuding over their differing political views.

Earlier that year, Sweeney notably appeared in a controversial campaign for American Eagle, which many believed promoted eugenics, a widely discredited theory about the improvement of human genetics through selective reproduction.

The former Disney star reportedly refused to do press with Sweeney, and the two also allegedly refuse to stand next to each other at events.

Zendaya Talks Future of 'Euphoria'

Photo of Zendaya earned two Emmy Awards for her role in 'Euphoria.'
Source: MEGA

Zendaya earned two Emmy Awards for her role in 'Euphoria.'

Zendaya previously confirmed that Euphoria will end after Season 3 during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on April 6.

"I think so," Zendaya replied when asked by host Drew Barrymore if this would be the show's final season, adding, "Closure is coming."

The Shake It Up alum opened up about her appreciation for the role, which earned her two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Euphoria, it cracked my heart open,” she said during the talk show. “Rue taught me so much about life. I mean, that crew also has seen me grow up. I owe so much to that show.”

She added, “Rue taught me so much about empathy and about redemption. She taught me a lot, and I'm very grateful for all of it.”

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