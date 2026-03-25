Zendaya Fuels Marriage Rumors as She's Spotted Wearing a Wedding Dress in Paris Alongside Tom Holland: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Zendaya and Tom Holland aren't doing much to shut down the growing buzz that they've already tied the knot. The Euphoria actress, 29, was spotted leaving her Paris hotel room on Wednesday, March 25, in a gorgeous all-white look, which has been a trend for the A-lister.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Spread Pictures / MEGA Zendaya wore a lacy midi dress and long white overcoat for the occasion.

Article continues below advertisement

Zendaya was in full glam, rocking a sultry brown smoky eye and perfectly styled, bouncy short curls. She paired a long white jacket with a lacy midi dress and sleek, pointy-toe white heels as she carefully walked down wet stairs.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Spread Pictures / MEGA Zendaya blew a kiss before stepping inside the vehicle.

Article continues below advertisement

The Challengers star was all smiles during the outing, taking a moment to blow a kiss as she entered her vehicle. Zendaya has rocked a lot of bridal-inspired looks to promote The Drama, the wedding-themed movie also starring Robert Pattinson.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Spread Pictures / MEGA Zendaya rocked short curls for the Paris outing.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Her rumored husband, Tom Holland, was also present in the French capital to support her. The Spiderman star, 29, was seen leaving a hotel room in Paris that same day, dressed more casually in a white T-shirt, blue navy bomber jacket, cuffed blue jeans and a red hat. Holland marked the occasion by sharing a rare Instagram post promoting his partner's new film, writing, "I honestly couldn’t be more excited for you to see this movie and believe me when I say it’s gonna floor you. Get your tickets now!”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Spread Pictures / MEGA Tom Holland was spotted supporting Zendaya in Paris.

Article continues below advertisement

Holland is known to be low-key when supporting Zendaya, purposely not posing with her for photos on the red carpet. "Because it's not my moment, it's her moment and if we go together, it's about us," he told Men's Health last year.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Spread Pictures / MEGA Tom Holland and Zendaya got engaged in 2024.