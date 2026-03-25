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Zendaya Fuels Marriage Rumors as She's Spotted Wearing a Wedding Dress in Paris Alongside Tom Holland: Photos

Photo of Zendaya
Source: MEGA

Zendaya was spotted wearing a gorgeous white wedding dress in Paris alongside Tom Holland, fueling rumors that the long-time couple had tied the knot.

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March 25 2026, Published 12:37 p.m. ET

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Zendaya and Tom Holland aren't doing much to shut down the growing buzz that they've already tied the knot.

The Euphoria actress, 29, was spotted leaving her Paris hotel room on Wednesday, March 25, in a gorgeous all-white look, which has been a trend for the A-lister.

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Photo of Zendaya wore a lacy midi dress and long white overcoat for the occasion.
Source: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Zendaya wore a lacy midi dress and long white overcoat for the occasion.

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Zendaya was in full glam, rocking a sultry brown smoky eye and perfectly styled, bouncy short curls.

She paired a long white jacket with a lacy midi dress and sleek, pointy-toe white heels as she carefully walked down wet stairs.

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Photo of Zendaya blew a kiss before stepping inside the vehicle.
Source: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Zendaya blew a kiss before stepping inside the vehicle.

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The Challengers star was all smiles during the outing, taking a moment to blow a kiss as she entered her vehicle.

Zendaya has rocked a lot of bridal-inspired looks to promote The Drama, the wedding-themed movie also starring Robert Pattinson.

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Photo of Zendaya rocked short curls for the Paris outing.
Source: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Zendaya rocked short curls for the Paris outing.

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Her rumored husband, Tom Holland, was also present in the French capital to support her.

The Spiderman star, 29, was seen leaving a hotel room in Paris that same day, dressed more casually in a white T-shirt, blue navy bomber jacket, cuffed blue jeans and a red hat.

Holland marked the occasion by sharing a rare Instagram post promoting his partner's new film, writing, "I honestly couldn’t be more excited for you to see this movie and believe me when I say it’s gonna floor you. Get your tickets now!”

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Photo of Tom Holland was spotted supporting Zendaya in Paris.
Source: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Tom Holland was spotted supporting Zendaya in Paris.

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Holland is known to be low-key when supporting Zendaya, purposely not posing with her for photos on the red carpet.

"Because it's not my moment, it's her moment and if we go together, it's about us," he told Men's Health last year.

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Photo of Tom Holland and Zendaya got engaged in 2024.
Source: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Tom Holland and Zendaya got engaged in 2024.

The Spiderman stars have yet to confirm or deny the wedding rumors, which were sparked by Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, who told reporters on the red carpet that their wedding "had already happened."

Their relationship was confirmed in 2021 after years of Zendaya and Holland insisting they were just friends.

The couple got engaged in 2024, with the actress debuting her large diamond ring at the Golden Globes in January 2025.

Holland reportedly had the proposal carefully planned and asked permission from Zendaya’s parents, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman and Claire Stoerme.

“Tom, as you know by now, was very incredibly well prepared. He had purchased a ring," Holland's father, Dominic, shared via a private Patreon post. "He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter.”

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