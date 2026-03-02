Zendaya and Tom Holland's 'Wedding Already Happened,' Claims Actress' Stylist Law Roach

Article continues below advertisement

Zendaya and Tom Holland are reportedly married! While chatting with Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1, the actress' stylist Law Roach seemingly confirmed the rumors. "The wedding has already happened," he said. "You missed it."

The reporter then asked, "Is that true?" Roach replied, "It's very true!"

Source: MEGA The couple is reportedly married.

The starlet was recently photographed during a public outing in Beverly Hills, Calif., wearing what many believe to be a wedding band. In the images obtained by Page Six, Zendaya sported the plain gold ring alongside a fashionable off-white jacket, white top, and loose black pants. A black cross-body bag completed her look. Fans quickly began to speculate whether this new accessory indicates that she and Holland have already exchanged vows.

Source: MEGA Zendaya was seen wearing a gold band on her left hand.

The engagement ring, which Zendaya unveiled at the Golden Globes in January 2025, features a cushion-cut diamond set in an east-west style, designed by Jessica McCormack. Holland proposed to Zendaya at the end of 2024, shortly after the couple got complementary tattoos.

While the couple had discussed marriage over the years, Zendaya was reportedly unaware that Holland was planning to propose. “They both value their privacy, so the proposal was something Tom wanted to keep private as well,” the insider shared.

Source: MEGA Zendaya was seen with a different ring on recently.

In addition to planning the proposal, Holland sought permission from Zendaya’s parents, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman and Claire Stoermer. Holland’s father, Dominic, later discussed the engagement in a private Patreon blog post, revealing, “Tom, as you know by now, was very incredibly well prepared. He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter.”

Source: MEGA The couple got engaged in late 2024.

The couple has been romantically linked since 2017, but they did not make their relationship public until 2021. Their love story has attracted significant media attention, and fans have closely followed their journey.