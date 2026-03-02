or
Zendaya and Tom Holland's 'Wedding Already Happened,' Claims Actress' Stylist Law Roach

Zendaya and Tom Holland are reportedly married!

March 1 2026, Published 8:52 p.m. ET

While chatting with Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1, the actress' stylist Law Roach seemingly confirmed the rumors.

"The wedding has already happened," he said. "You missed it."

The reporter then asked, "Is that true?"

Roach replied, "It's very true!"

The starlet was recently photographed during a public outing in Beverly Hills, Calif., wearing what many believe to be a wedding band.

In the images obtained by Page Six, Zendaya sported the plain gold ring alongside a fashionable off-white jacket, white top, and loose black pants.

A black cross-body bag completed her look. Fans quickly began to speculate whether this new accessory indicates that she and Holland have already exchanged vows.

The engagement ring, which Zendaya unveiled at the Golden Globes in January 2025, features a cushion-cut diamond set in an east-west style, designed by Jessica McCormack.

Holland proposed to Zendaya at the end of 2024, shortly after the couple got complementary tattoos.

While the couple had discussed marriage over the years, Zendaya was reportedly unaware that Holland was planning to propose. “They both value their privacy, so the proposal was something Tom wanted to keep private as well,” the insider shared.

In addition to planning the proposal, Holland sought permission from Zendaya’s parents, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman and Claire Stoermer. Holland’s father, Dominic, later discussed the engagement in a private Patreon blog post, revealing, “Tom, as you know by now, was very incredibly well prepared. He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter.”

The couple has been romantically linked since 2017, but they did not make their relationship public until 2021. Their love story has attracted significant media attention, and fans have closely followed their journey.

In July 2025, Roach provided an update on their wedding plans, saying, “The process hasn’t even started yet."

