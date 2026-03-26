Zendaya’s Bixie Cut at the Oscars 2026 Sparks Major Hair Trend Revival

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Zendaya didn’t just walk the Oscars 2026 red carpet, she may have defined the year’s biggest hair trend. The actress wore a sleek, side-parted bixie cut at the ceremony, adding yet another variation to a style she’s been quietly championing across recent appearances. Within days, the look had already been seen in soft waves at Paris Fashion Week and in curls at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards, showcasing its range and setting off a wave of renewed interest.

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What Exactly Is a Bixie?

Source: MEGA The bixie returned as a layered hybrid between a bob and pixie cut.

The bixie is exactly what it sounds like: a hybrid between a bob and a pixie cut. It blends the cropped layers of a bob with the textured, lived-in feel of a pixie, creating a style that sits somewhere between structured and effortless. Hairstylists often describe it as a shaggy, layered short cut that offers more flexibility than a traditional pixie while avoiding the heaviness of a longer bob. That balance is part of what’s driving its appeal in 2026, as it allows for personalization without committing to extremes.

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Why It’s Trending Now

Source: MEGA 1990s-inspired hairstyles resurfaced across events and social media.

Short hair has been gaining momentum, but the bixie stands out because of its versatility and ease. It can be styled straight, curled, waved or slicked back, which Zendaya demonstrated in just a single week. The cut also taps into a broader nostalgia wave. The bixie was widely worn in the 1990s and early 2000s by stars like Winona Ryder, Meg Ryan, Natalie Portman and Cameron Diaz. With modern styling and softer textures, it’s returning as a more relaxed, customizable option. Celebrities including Gracie Abrams, Zoë Kravitz and Isabela Merced have embraced the look, while TikTok creators have helped push it into the mainstream, with countless users documenting their own transformations.

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The Appeal: Low-Maintenance Meets Cool-Girl Edge

Source: MEGA The low-maintenance cut drew attention for its flexible styling and grow-out.

Part of the bixie’s popularity comes from its practicality. The cut sits in that rare middle ground — short enough to feel fresh and bold, but long enough to style in multiple ways. It also offers a more forgiving grow-out phase than shorter cuts, which means it evolves naturally over time rather than requiring constant upkeep. That “intentionally effortless” feel has become central to its identity. Accessories like headbands and clips can also shift the vibe without requiring a full restyle.

Who Can Pull It Off?

Source: MEGA Zendaya's red carpet moment accelerated the bixie trend.