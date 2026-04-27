Upgrade! Zoë Kravitz's Extravagant Engagement Ring From Harry Styles Looks 'Noticeably Brighter' Than Ex Channing Tatum's, Jeweler Reveals

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Zoë Kravitz's engagement ring from Harry Styles may resemble the one she received from ex Channing Tatum, but it's considered an upgrade from her old bauble. "It appears to be very similar in size to the ring she previously wore from Channing Tatum, but with a slightly softer and less elongated shape, telling us that Zoë knows exactly what diamond proportions she loves on her hand," Laura Taylor, a jeweler specializing in engagement and wedding rings at Lorel Diamonds, said of the sparkler.

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Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz's Engagement Was Confirmed on April 27

Source: MEGA Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles' engagement was confirmed by multiple outlets on April 27.

Multiple outlets confirmed on Monday, April 27, that the Caught Stealing actress, 37, and "Watermelon Sugar" singer, 32, were engaged after eight months of dating. Their engagement comes more than a year after Kravitz and the 21 Jump Street star, 46, called off their engagement in October 2024 following more than three years of dating. The former couple reportedly split after realizing they were in "different stages in life," per sources.

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Zoë Kravitz's Recent Engagement Rings Are Similar

Source: MEGA Zoë Kravitz's ring from Harry Styles is 'noticeably brighter' than the one from Channing Tatum, said an expert.

Though the two rings are similar in size, the ring from the One Direction member appears to be five or six carats and "noticeably brighter than her previous engagement ring," according to Taylor. "That can often be a sign of a very well-cut stone. Excellent cut quality helps a diamond reflect more light, creating stronger sparkle and brilliance," the jeweler explained. "Zoë’s engagement ring appears to feature an elongated cushion-cut diamond, set in yellow gold with a smooth bezel-style setting."

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Zoë Kravitz's Ring Estimated to Be Worth $600K

Source: MEGA Zoë Kravitz's ring from Harry Styles is estimated to be worth $600K.

As for the ring's value, the jeweler estimated it to be "worth between £280,000 and £450,000 (up to $600K), depending on the exact carat weight, color and clarity of the diamond, and whether it is a custom piece." Kravitz and Styles ignited engagement speculation last week after she was spotted with a diamond ring on her finger on April 21, per photos obtained by The Sun.

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles Were First Linked in August 2025

Source: MEGA Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles were first spotted holding hands in Rome in August 2025.