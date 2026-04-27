Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz Engaged Less Than 1 Year After Sparking Romance Rumors
April 27 2026, Published 1:24 p.m. ET
Wedding bells are ringing for Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz!
A source confirmed to People on Monday, April 27, that the actress, 37, and singer, 32, are engaged just eight months after being spotted on their first romantic outing.
The celebs have reportedly only spilled details of their engagement to a "small circle," with Kravitz gushing over her ring.
The duo raised eyebrows after Kravitz was spotted with a diamond on her ring finger while making out with Styles in London on April 21, as seen in photos posted by The Sun. The ring was also visible just two days prior while the couple was photographed in public.
The A-list stars first sparked romance rumors in August 2025, when they held hands during a stroll through Rome. Deuxmoi revealed shortly after that the duo was kissing at a London restaurant one week prior.
"He’s been spending time with her while she’s been on her press run," a source dished at the time of Kravitz, whose film Caught Stealing was released last summer.
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Inside Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz's Public Outings
In September 2025, Kravitz and Styles flew under the radar as they left JFK Airport in New York together, both wearing sunglasses. The 37-year-old wore a black sweater and pants, while her man dressed casual in a white button-down and jeans.
That same month, they were spotted dining with a group of friends at Wolfgang Puck’s Cut at the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown.
"I feel like they've gone from 0 to 60," a source close to Styles told Page Six at the time. "It's so hard to date as a celebrity… Harry wouldn't have gone public with Zoë if it wasn't anything. [But] it's very new and fresh, and they're just having fun."
The insider added, "Harry doesn't label this stuff."