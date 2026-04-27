Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz Engaged Less Than 1 Year After Sparking Romance Rumors

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Wedding bells are ringing for Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz! A source confirmed to People on Monday, April 27, that the actress, 37, and singer, 32, are engaged just eight months after being spotted on their first romantic outing. The celebs have reportedly only spilled details of their engagement to a "small circle," with Kravitz gushing over her ring.

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Source: MEGA Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are engaged.

The duo raised eyebrows after Kravitz was spotted with a diamond on her ring finger while making out with Styles in London on April 21, as seen in photos posted by The Sun. The ring was also visible just two days prior while the couple was photographed in public. The A-list stars first sparked romance rumors in August 2025, when they held hands during a stroll through Rome. Deuxmoi revealed shortly after that the duo was kissing at a London restaurant one week prior. "He’s been spending time with her while she’s been on her press run," a source dished at the time of Kravitz, whose film Caught Stealing was released last summer.

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Inside Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz's Public Outings

Source: MEGA Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz generally keep the details of their relationship private.