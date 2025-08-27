NEWS Zoe Saldaña Strips Down to Her Underwear in Sizzling Topless Photos Source: MEGA; @zoesaldana/Instagram Actress Zoe Saldaña left little to the imagination, stripping down to just a pair of small black underwear and posing topless in a steamy new photo. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 27 2025, Published 7:34 p.m. ET

Zoe Saldaña is baring it all in a steamy new photo. The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 47, stripped down to a pair of small black underwear, choosing to go topless in a carousel of snaps posted via Instagram on Monday, August 25. Saldaña kept her face out of frame, letting her loose hair cascade down as she showed off her sculpted back.

Zoe Saldaña Stunned in a Topless Selfie

Source: @zoesaldana/Instagram Zoe Saldaña stunned in a new steamy photo.

Surrounded by clothes strewn across her hotel room, the Colombiana actress seemed to be in the process of getting styled. “Behind the camera 📸,” she captioned the pictures. Other images in the carousel documented walks to the city center, chill days by the ocean and a black-and-white mirror selfie.

Zoe Saldaña Shared Vacation Photos

Source: MEGA Zoe Saldaña gave fans a rare look into her home life.

Saldaña has been enjoying her summer. Last month, the New Jersey native gave fans a rare look into her home life with husband, Marco Perego, and their three children. The Elio star shared a “mini roundup” of how she spent July, including an adorable family snap in front of Paris’ Eiffel Tower, followed by a video of a brightly lit drone show over the landmark. Saldaña and Perego, 46, tied the knot in 2013 after crossing paths on a plane. The pair welcomed twin boys, Cian and Bowie, just two years later, with their youngest son, Zen, arriving in 2017. "I just saw him from behind. It was 6:30 in the morning, I was on a flight to New York," she told USA Today in 2015. "And I can't even describe to you, it was a vibration. He turned in that moment, because he felt the vibration as well."

Zoe Saldaña Opened Up About Motherhood

Source: MEGA Zoe Saldaña has been open about motherhood and how it changed her career.

Saldaña has been open about how motherhood has changed the course of her career and revealed rare insight into how her kids have reacted to her appearances in movies. "Since becoming a parent, incorporating what I do — my art — into a genre that caters to children has always been a great interest to me," she explained during an appearance on Good Morning America in June. "And I get to relate to them, and I also get some mad cool points as a mom."

Zoe Saldaña Gushed About Her Children

Source: MEGA Zoe Saldaña said her children loved hearing her voice in 'Elio.'