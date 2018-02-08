Heidi, Hailey & More: The 10 Best Looks At The 2018 amFAR Gala

Supermodel Heidi Klum is never one to disappoint at any major event, and last night was no exception. The Project Runway host looked stunning in this black and blue ensemble that showed some serious leg.

Sticking with the model theme, Ashley Graham looked simply elegant in her dark blue dress with a fabulous slit to show off her leg—similar to how Heidi did.

Singer-songwriter Justine Skye's shimmery dress looked gorgeous on her, but we can't stop looking at her amazing purple hair that compliments the entire look!

Hailey Baldwin's lace-inspired look was definitely one to remember from last night.

Supermodel Coco Rocha looked beautiful in blue and didn't even need to accessorize her ensemble!

Rap legend Queen Latifah kept the shimmery thing going in her all black ensemble. Looking fierce, Queen!

Sienna Miller looked chic and radiant in her floor-length gown.

"Bad at Love" singer Halsey nearly suffered a major wardrobe malfunction due to her incredibly high-slitted gown, but still looked absolutely fierce on her way into the gala.

Anwar Hadid and Nicola Peltz definitely get the award for Best Dressed Couple of the evening, as their styles were totally opposite but still complimented each other very well on the carpet.

Could she look anymore like her mother Christie? Sailor Brinkley-Cook looked pretty in pink last night as she struck a pose very similar to Christie has done for many, many years.