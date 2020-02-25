Do blondes have more fun? Not judging by these redhead celebs! Some of Hollywood’s biggest names — from Emma Stone to Jessica Chastain— are known for their scarlet locks. Want a reality check? One of those two is a natural blonde!
OK! shows 11 celebrities you didn’t know were real redheads and 9 redhead celebs who are just dyed. Who will land in which column? We’re looking at you, Nicole Kidman?
Nicole Kidman
The Oscar winner has been blonde, brunette and has even sported black hair, but Nicole is a natural redhead. Check out the movie Dead Calm for a look at her real locks. Nicole has been blonde for so long that it’s hard to think of her as a redhead.
Ewan McGregor
Scottish actor Ewan McGregor is known for many fantastic roles. He’s easy to love as a brunet Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars movies. He’s endlessly passionate with black hair in the movie musical Moulin Rouge. Long-term Ewan fanatics remember his shaved head in his breakout role in Trainspotting. But a color we don’t often see him sport is his natural one … red!
Jessica Chastain
Like any actress worth her salt, Jessica will go that extra mile to get into character. Hollywood has taken notice in the decade and a half since she first scored her debut role in the NBC hit drama ER. The twice Oscar-nominated actress has been blonde for The Help and brunette for her powerful turn in Molly’s Game. She has also been able to go with her natural red in many of her films, such as for her role in the Christopher Nolan sci-fi epic Interstellar.
Benedict Cumberbatch
Surprise! Benedict Cumberbatch is a natural redhead. It seems as if the esteemed British actor has had his hair dyed every color for his many roles but strangely never red. In real life, Dr. Strange is a ginger!
Laura Prepon
The actress, who first caught our eye on the Fox hit That ‘70s Show, is a natural redhead. Thanks to seven years on the Netflix Emmy-winning hit Orange Is the New Black, she has been jet black for so long that it’s easy to forget her ginger roots. Laura Prepon has been blonde a few times, most notably in the flick October Road and that final season of That ‘70s Show. Maybe one of these days she will have a part that will let her go back to sizzling as a scarlet.
Seth Green
Seth Green — the voice of Chris Griffin on Family Guy — is a redhead. Seth is also the creator of Robot Chicken. Like so many on this list, he has had so many other hair colors that it is easy to forget what his real color is. On Buffy the Vampire Slayer alone, Seth sported brown, black and red hair.
Isla Fisher
One of the funniest actresses working today, Isla Fisher is known for being a natural redhead. The wife of Sasha Baron Cohen rocketed out of Australia and has become a go-to supporting character actress with a penchant for stellar comic timing. When it comes to hair, she is willing to dye that gorgeous hair any color necessary. She returns to her natural color as often as she can — just look at any number of red carpet pics of her!
Catherine O’Hara
Fans of Schitt's Creek may be saddened that the hit comedy show isn’t continuing forever. For star Catherine O’Hara, it might be nice to not have to dye her hair blonde — the hair color of her central character. The natural redhead has hardly ever sported her hair raven red over the four decades of her successful career. One would have to go all the way back to her fantastic turn in the 1988 Tim Burton classic Beetlejuice and then to 1990’s Home Alone to find her rocking the red locks. She was blonde in Best In Show and For Your Consideration. And opposite Eugene, as she often is paired with him, she wore jet black hair in A Mighty Wind.
Lucas Hedges
The Oscar nominee has been frequently called the finest actor of his generation. Lucas Hedges has mesmerized audiences with his titanic turns in Manchester by the Sea, Lady Bird, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Honey Boy. Like so many talented actors, he morphs into his characters and audiences see only the part he’s playing. He has had endless shades since he debuted opposite Steve Carell in Dan in Real Life back in 2007. But you guessed it, he’s a natural redhead.
Rupert Grint
A British ginger, Rupert Grint had such glorious hair that when it came to cast the remainder of the Weasley family in the Harry Potter movies, producers felt it was better to make everyone else dye their hair red than to change the young actor’s coloring. His Ron Weasley is undoubtedly one of the cinema’s most famous onscreen redheads!
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore has been in tons of huge movies, from The Big Lebowski to Boogie Nights and even with her scene-stealing work in The Lost World: Jurassic Park. She’s a natural redhead and is no stranger to dyeing her locks for a part, such as her silver look for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay or becoming a bottle blonde for Blindness. Julianne returns to red whenever she can for parts, suchin Far From Heaven and the role that won her an Oscar, Still Alice.
Emma Stone
Of course, any list of celebrity redheads who are not really redheads has to begin with Oscar winner Emma. Hey, when a hair color looks good on you, stick with it. But it is true, Emma is not a real redhead. According to the actress, quoted inVogue UK, she has always loved the color and feels it works best with her skin tone and features. "I really like having red hair. I'm a natural blonde, but I really like the red." Emma truly made a name for herself when she anchored the 2010 hit comedy Easy A and in that film, she had red hair. That’s probably why so many people think she is a redhead. She even wore red hair in her Oscar-winning role in La La Land and in The Help!
Lucille Ball
This one is a shocker! One of the most famous and iconic redheads of all time — Lucille Ball — was not a redhead! In case you’re curious, she was naturally brunette. And it’s a longtime Hollywood secret that producers behind I Love Lucy kept her hair dye (from a henna dye) literally under lock and key once it went from black and white to color.
Amy Adams
Frequently radiant in red, actress Amy Adams often dazzles us with her sublime performances. She’s had a bevy of brilliant roles that have earned her six Oscar nominations — from American Hustle and The Fighter to Doubt and Junebug. What color was her hair in American Hustle? You guessed it … red! 2010’s The Fighter — that scored Christian Bale an Oscar — found her radiant in red. You get the picture, but naturally, the always awesome actress is blonde.
Debra Messing
Actress Debra Messing is not a redhead, but she played one on TV. The star of Will & Grace is naturally a brunette and has disproved the old saying, “Blondes have more fun.” She has played Grace Adler on the NBC sitcom for a decade and from the looks of things, Grace is having a ball!
Cynthia Nixon
Once again, an actress rockets to fame with a certain hair color and it becomes a common assumption that that’s their natural hair color. Cynthia Nixon became a household name with the arrival of the 1998 HBO pop culture phenomenon, Sex and the City. Miranda Hobbes was a feisty redhead, but the Emmy winner is a natural blonde.
Christina Hendricks
Mad Men made Christina Hendricks and her dyed red locks a star. The actress was known for her fiery persona on that AMC breakout hit. The color choice for her character Joan Harris seemed like a no-brainer as Joan was a firecracker in every sense of the word. Naturally, Christina (now starring in Good Girls on NBC) is a blonde. She stated in Us Weekly that, “Growing up, I was light blonde, but my mother used Clairol to make me a redhead when I was 10 because I was dying to be Anne of Green Gables. When she finished, I felt this burst of energy, like, ‘Ah! I’m finally me!’ — which is a pretty funny sentiment for a 10-year-old.”
Sophie Turner
British actress Sophie Turner grew up in front of our eyes with her part in the HBO series, Game of Thrones. The red hair she sported on the show, based on George R.R. Martin’s books, became as synonymous with her character as her fierce exterior. But Mrs. Joe Jonas is a natural blonde and wore that color for a few videos for her hubby’s band, The Jonas Brothers — from Sucker to the cinematically inspired What a Man Gotta Do?
Bella Thorne
Former Disney darling and current Instagram provocateur Bella Thorne is often thought to be a redhead. Like Emma before her, audiences were introduced to her as a redhead, but Bella is naturally blonde. If you follow her on social media, you know that she has sported a cornucopia of hair colors over the years.
Alyson Hannigan
Alyson Hannigan dyed her hair red for a role that many know her for — no, not the American Pie movies. It was for Buffy the Vampire Slayer. She is naturally a brunette, but for the sake of her art, she had no issues being radiant in red for the Sarah Michelle Gellar-starring smash hit. In fact, she has mostly kept her hair that color ever since.
